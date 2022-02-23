OKANOGAN – The planned Dollar General store on Elmway can have fewer parking spaces than called for under city ordinance, the Okanogan Board of Adjustment decided Feb. 3.
The store, proposed on North Second Avenue by Zaremba Group, would be required under the zoning ordinance to have 43 parking places. The board’s action grants a zoning variance allowing 40 spaces.
During the Feb. 3 meeting, which included a hearing, two board members – Bob Garrison and Steve Streeter – reported getting phone calls from city resident Nora Sheridan, who had concerns about the authenticity of Zoom meetings, how placement of a retail store at the proposed location would affect residents’ view and if the store was a good idea at that location.
Under state COVID-19 protocols, online meetings are allowed for public boards, commissions and councils.
Both Garrison and Streeter said the conversations would not impact their decisions.
The store is proposed in an area already zoned C-2, commercial, and is a use of the property allowed outright, according to city ordinance. A determination of non-significant impact has been issued for the development.
Because the property is within the Okanogan River’s 100-year flood plain, the building will have to be constructed above that level, according to the board.
City ordinance calls for one parking space for every 200 square feet of retail space. That would make the proposed store approximately 8,600 square feet in size.
The board’s next meeting, via Zoom, is planned for 7 p.m. Feb. 23.
Agenda items include:
-A public hearing on a conditional use permit application by Full Gospel Christian Assembly (New Life Church) for development of a homeless shelter community consisting of warming shelters, public restrooms and general assembly rooms. The property, 505 S. Fourth Ave., is in the R-4 (residential) district.
-A public hearing on a conditional use permit application by the Okanogan School District for a modular facility to house alternative school classrooms and faculty offices. The property is within the R-4 zoning district.
Sign-in for the meeting is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87409860042, with a meeting ID of 874 0986 0042, or by phone at 253-215-8782 and the same ID number.
