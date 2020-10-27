OMAK – The Omak City Council has awarded a contract for the Asotin Street and Railroad Avenue stormwater improvements project to Burly Products, doing business as JR Construction, Post Falls, Idaho.
The $523,712.92 award was made during the council’s Oct. 19 meeting, which was conducted via Zoom.
The engineer’s estimate was $561,758.61.
Three other companies also bid on the project; all those bids were higher than the estimate.
Funding comes from a community development block grant.
In other business, the council:
-Affirmed Mayor Cindy Gagne’s appointment of Loretta Houston to the Omak Library Board.
-Learned a check had been issued to CR Contracting for the Omak Municipal Airport taxiways and apron project for $219,307.30. Federal Aviation Administration will reimburse the city.
-Heard about plans for a harvest/Halloween event Oct. 31 in East Side Park. A movie and treats are planned.
