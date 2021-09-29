SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. - Don Striker has been named as superintendent of North Cascades National Park Service Complex starting in November.
The position oversees North Cascades National Park, and Ross Lake and Lake Chelan national recreation areas. Striker currently is superintendent of Denali National Park and Preserve in Alaska.
“With 28 years of experience in the National Park Service, Don has a proven history of visitor and resources management,” said Acting National Park Service Regional Director Cindy Orlando. “He brings extensive skills in managing vast natural areas and an ability to cultivate partnerships, which make him a great fit for this position.”
“I am excited to serve as the superintendent at the North Cascades National Park Service Complex, which is at the heart of nearly two million acres of interagency wilderness,” said Striker. “I look forward to joining an amazing team and working with the park’s world-class partners to conserve the scenic, natural and cultural values of this unique area.”
He recently served for 18 months as acting regional director for the park service in Alaska. Striker also has served as superintendent at New River Gorge National River, Mount Rushmore and Fort Clatsop national memorials.
He has a bachelor of science in economics from the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania. He and his wife, Gretchen, have three adult children. In his free time, Striker enjoys all things outdoors.
