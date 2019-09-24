COULEE DAM - A Lake Roosevelt High School student will be referred to Okanogan County juvenile authorities for allegedly bringing a weapon to school.
School officials received a tip about 4:30 p.m. Sept. 16 that the 14-year-old student, who was not identified, may have been in possession of a weapon.
“The school, in cooperation with Coulee Dam Police, began an immediate investigation,” said Superintendent Paul Turner in a statement from the Grand Coulee Dam School District. “Our school administrators and Coulee Dam Police questioned witnesses and the student. Appropriate legal action was taken by police and disciplinary action taken by the school.”
Coulee Dam Police Chief Paul Bowden said the boy, who lives in Coulee Dam, will be referred to juvenile officials for possible charges.
The youngster allegedly had a stun gun and showed it to friends at school. The device, which Bowden described as a personal protection device about the size of a flashlight, does not shoot projectiles as does a police Taser. Instead, direct contact must be made for a shock to be delivered.
Under state law, the device is considered a weapon because it could incapacitate someone, he said.
School officials took the situation very seriously and acted accordingly, using both school system disciplinary and justice system resources, Turner wrote.
“We would like to remind our community to please encourage your child to let a teacher or administrator know if a situation exists which could ever place them and others in danger,” said the statement.
Turner later said the administration did a great job dealing with the issue and that the weapon was non-lethal.
He declined further comment.
“At this time it is a legal matter so I can’t say more,” he said.
The district offered thanks to parents and student who provided information necessary to investigate the incident.
