OROVILLE – Oroville Police Chief Todd Hill and Officer Eric Orr responded to a call Tuesday, March 26, in the early afternoon of a 13-year-old Oroville student claiming to be kidnapped and chased by someone with a knife.
Hill said they were alerted after another student reported receiving the text from the student claiming they were being chased.
Hill said the school immediately went into lockdown, and when Hill arrived at the school he discovered the student was not there.
“She also sent messages claiming she was kidnapped from the school,” said Hill. “While I was there, we were given information the student was in Ellisforde but did not know exactly where she was.”
Hill said he and Orr were headed south on Highway 97, headed to Ellisforde when they were informed the student was walking south on Highway 7 from the Ellisforde Bridge Road.
“I requested Border Patrol agents to respond and check Highway 7 south from Oroville,” said Hill. “She was located about four miles south of Oroville on Highway 7 by Border Patrol agents.”
Hill said his investigation revealed the student was lying about the incident.
“Charges were forwarded to the juvenile prosecutor of false reporting,” said Hill.
Washington State RCW 9A.84.040 states a person is guilty of false reporting if with knowledge that the information reported, conveyed or circulated is false, he or she initiates or circulates a false report or warning of an alleged occurrence or impending occurrence of a fire, explosion, crime, catastrophe or emergency knowing that such false report is likely to cause evacuation of a building, place of assembly or transportation facility, or to cause public inconvenience or alarm.
False reporting is a gross misdemeanor.
Felicia Chandler serves as the juvenile prosecutor for Okanogan County.
“I want to commend Oroville High School and the Border Patrol for their quick response to this incident,” said Hill.
Oroville School District Superintendent Jeff Hardesty could not be reached immediately for comment.
"In an abundance of caution, the district requested the presence of law enforcement until the facts of the situation could be substantiated,” a statement from the district said. “It was later determined by law enforcement that the dangerous situation was a false claim.
“While the district understands the importance for active communication with parents during such an emergency, it is often not appropriate to provide information during a rapidly evolving situation until facts can be confirmed,” the statement said. “Additionally, the district cannot share details of an open investigation when in cooperation with law enforcement.”
The district said during emergent situations, “it is important to know that misinformation is common and that we need to work together by reserving judgment and thoughtfully filtering counterproductive misinformation.”
“Please know that Oroville School District has been actively training and drilling for emergencies, in addition to taking a lead role in strategic planning for emergencies at a regional level,” the district said. “Staff, students and our local law enforcement should be commended for their swift response and care in managing the safety of our children.”
