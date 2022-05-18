BREWSTER – A job fair for Okanogan Valley schools is planned June 7 in the Brewster Boys & Girls Club gym, 601 W. Cliff Ave.
Students from Pateros, Brewster, Bridgeport and Omak schools are scheduled to attend the event, hosted by the Brewster Chamber of Commerce.
Area employers will set up booths at 8 a.m.; the fair runs from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Times for various schools to attend include Brewster, 9:30-10:25 a.m.; Bridgeport, 10:30-11:25 a.m.; Omak, noon to 1:25 p.m., and Pateros, 1:30-2:30 p.m.
Organizers said some students will be seeking summer work, while others will be researching career options.
Information on having an employer table is available from Pateros School District Superintendent Greg Goodnight, P.O. Box 98, Pateros, WA 98846; 509-923-2751 Ext. 4, or ggoodnight@pateros.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.