WENATCHEE - A public campaign to raise awareness of student safety has been released by the North Central Educational Service District.
The district serves 29 school districts in four counties, including Okanogan.
“See Something, Speak Up,” was developed by the ESD and created by students in the cinematography program at the Wenatchee Valley Technical Skills Center.
A video features student interviews that share the warning signs of student depression and outline actions to take when identified. The purpose is to remind people that everyone is a participant in protecting the safety of students and schools, said the ESD.
Interviews were conducted during the November Career Expo at Wenatchee Valley College.
The videos are available can be found at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=shwHUnyNqfk.
“This campaign has been created to remind each of us that we all play a role in ensuring student and school safety,” said Michelle Price, ESD superintendent. “The students who were interviewed are from a variety of north central Washington schools and share their own thoughts and ideas on what to look for and do if you recognize concerning behavior. By recognizing the signs, we can provide support.”
The project was led by Wenatchee Valley Technical Skills Center and Wenatchee High School students Chelsea Craig and Ben Adkinson. Craig, a senior, served as project editor and Adkinson, a sophomore, captured the audio.
