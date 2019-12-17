OLYMPIA - Students can apply to be pages in the upcoming legislative session.
The Legislature convenes Monday, Jan. 13, for a 60-day session. Rep. Keith Goehner, R-Dryden, encourages students ages 14-16 to apply for the House Page Program.
“We have an excellent page program, and it is a great way for students to get a first-hand look at how our state government operates,” said Goehner, R-Dryden. “It has a strong history as pages have been serving in the Legislature since 1891.”
To become a page, applicants must have a legislative sponsor, be between the ages of 14 and 16 and obtain written permission from their parents and school. Pages earn $35 per day.
Pages deliver documents and messages to legislators and staff. During debate in the House of Representatives chamber, they distribute amendments, bills and other paperwork for legislators. They also perform ceremonial tasks, such as presenting the flags.
Parents and students interested in the page program can find more information at leg.wa.gov/House/Pages/HousePageProgram.aspx. Applications can be found at: app.leg.wa.gov/PageApplication/.
