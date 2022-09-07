OKANOGAN — Aug. 30 was a harvest day at Bumblebee Haven, the garden behind Virginia Grainger Elementary School.
The produce – tomatoes, cucumbers, broccoli and more – went to the Okanogan Food Bank.
When school is in session, it also goes “in the kids’ bellies when they come out to the garden during school, including summer school,” said Amber Kauffman, Okanogan, school garden coordinator in Okanogan County. “I would love to work toward getting fresh produce into the cafeteria, but it’s a big step.”
The Virginia Grainger garden is one of several in Okanogan County. The first, Methow Valley School District’s Classroom in Bloom, began in 2004, said Jim Anderson, a teacher who started the Grainger garden.
Other gardens are at North and East Omak elementary schools, Tonasket, Brewster, Oroville and Paschal Sherman Indian School.
The nationwide school garden movement focuses on an outdoor experience in which children move their bodies while digging in the soil, breathe fresh air to help their minds focus for the day, and learn about the soil, pollination and how plants grow – all part of school science programs, said Anderson. Children also eat nutritious foods they grew with their own two hands.
In Okanogan, the garden is visited primarily by the elementary school classes, but some high schoolers also have turned out, said Kauffman, who visits multiple gardens in the valley.
“I like to offer one day per week at each where I help teach about growing food, pollinators, seed saving, water cycle, etc.,” she said.
“It’s important for kids to know where food comes from,” said Kauffman, who added they gain skills to grow food for themselves.
On a well-attended day, 50-70 students will visit the Okanogan garden.
This summer the garden was maintained with the help of Okanogan High School Key Club members and a few community volunteers, said Kauffman.
“The irrigation is a drip system that only waters the garden beds and the rest of the space is wild with native plants,” she said. “Some of the food plants the kids have planted include cucumbers, tomatoes, eggplant, peppers, broccoli, cabbage, kale, squash, gourds, pumpkins, herbs and berries.”
An abundance of flowers attracts the pollinators for which the garden is named, she added.
On Aug. 30, Okanogan High School Key Club President Hayden Swartsel was among those picking produce, mowing and weeding.
He gathered tomatoes, cucumbers, eggplant, peppers, broccoli and more in one load destined for the food bank at Okanogan County Community Action, Okanogan. Not counting that load, around 132 pounds of food had been donated to that point.
Kauffman works for Classroom in Bloom in conjunction with the Okanogan Conservation District.
“It’s wonderful to have the support of these organizations to get our kids out into gardens,” she said.
