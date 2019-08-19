OKANOGAN – Youngsters heading to class this fall need to have up-to-date measles-mumps-rubella immunizations or risk being turned away from school.
In May, during the 2019 session, the state Legislature passed a bill that removes the personal and philosophical option to exempt children from the measles-mumps-rubella – MMR - vaccine required for school and child care entry. The bill took effect July 28 and applies to public and private schools, and child care facilities.
The law also requires employees and volunteers at child care centers to provide immunization records indicating they have received the MMR vaccine or proof of immunity.
Legislators left unchanged the religious and medical exemption laws. The law does not change personal and philosophical exemptions for vaccinations other than MMR.
The change “could greatly impact our county in areas that have poor immunization compliance,” said Lauri Jones, community health director for the Okanogan County Health District. “Kids could actually be sent home first day of school” if they don’t have up-to-date shots.
The health district sent a letter to all superintendents and school nurses reminding them of the law’s effective date.
“All students are required to show proof of MMR status,” she said. “Those without current MMR will not be allowed to go to school.”
Those with past exemption for personal reasons now will have to comply, she said.
“We will be monitoring compliance,” Jones said.
As part of the law change, school staffs need to follow up with any child who previously had a personal/philosophical exemption to MMR vaccine, said the state Department of Health.
“Our affected families have already been notified and our school nurse, Lacey Chamberlin, has been working closely” with the county health district, said Okanogan Superintendent Ashley Goetz. “We are hopeful all families affected will have ample time to be in compliance so we won’t have to turn anyone away on the first day of school because, unfortunately, there is no grace period within the law.”
Pateros Superintendent Greg Goodnight said his district “will certainly work with families. Time is necessary to educate our families to changes in the law, and then allow them to have important conversations with their medical professionals.”
Nespelem School District “complies with all state requirements concerning student vaccinations,” said Principal Marcy Horne.
Jones said Okanogan County has made good progress on increasing immunization rates for kindergarten students since 2004.
“While the numbers of that age group change from year to year, our overall complete immunization numbers have continued to climb,” she said.
In 2004-05, the Okanogan County kindergarten compliance rate for all immunizations was 71.7 percent, according to health district figures. The rate then dropped for a few years, bottoming out at 57.8 percent in 2008-09, and then climbed to 89.1 percent in 2012-13 before dipping to 58.5 percent in 2013-14.
The rate is on the rise again, with 2017-18 – the most recent year for which statistics are available - showing an 86.6 percent compliance rate.
According to the state Department of Health, more than 90 percent of Washington kindergarten students have had both doses of MMR vaccine and 96 percent of sixth-graders have had both doses.
Under the new law, students are required to have two MMR vaccine doses when they start school this fall, unless there are documented religious or medical exemptions. Paperwork showing the student is fully immunized or has started the vaccine series must be turned in on or before the first day of school attendance.
Students who have one dose of MMR vaccine will be on conditional status for 30 days after the recommended date of administration for the second dose.
The exception is for students who are considered homeless under the federal McKinney-Vento Act. They will be allowed to enroll, attend classes and participate fully in school.
The Chronicle contacted superintendents of districts in Okanogan and Ferry counties for comment. Not all responded.
Required vaccines for 2019-20 school year:
Kindergarten through fifth grade – Hepatitis B, three doses*; diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, five doses*; polio, four doses*; measles-mumps-rubella, two doses*; varicella (chicken pox), two doses* or health provider verification the child had the disease.
Sixth through 12th grades – Hepatitis B, three doses*; diphtheria, five doses DTaP and one dose Tdap*; polio, four doses*; measles-mumps-rubella, two doses*; varicella (chicken pox), two doses* or health provider verification the child had the disease (exceptions allowed for certain students).
*Doses must be given within the correct time frames to be in compliance. Health care providers or school staff can answer questions.
Source: Washington Department of Health
