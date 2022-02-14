TONASKET — While most of the county was watching the third quarter of Super Bowl LVI, more than 100 local residents crowded around computers and cellphones for an emergency Tonasket School Board meeting in response to increasing student protests over the statewide facial mask mandate.
Throughout the past week, students – ranging from elementary to high school – have tried to attend class without facial coverings as a way of protesting the statewide COVID-19-related mandate.
Tonasket School District Superintendent Steve McCullough said about 12 students protested the first day. That number doubled on the second day, and more than doubled again on Friday.
He called the situation a “management nightmare,” for administrators.
McCullough explained students are required to wear a mask while attending school, per the state Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction. If a student refuses to comply, he or she is then dealt with in a disciplinary manner, in which parents are notified and asked to pick up the child from school.
He said parents, as of late, are “refusing to get them.”
School board member Lois Rhodes urged the board to adopt a resolution which would no longer burden staff and administrators with “policing” students in regard to the mask mandate.
Fellow board members questioned how the resolution would not defy the state mandate.
Along with McCullough and the five-member school board, Frank Andrus, co-director of claims and litigation, and Rich McBride, director of risk management for the School Insurance Association of Washington, joined the call.
Andrus urged the district “to continue to follow the original (statewide) reopening plan to limit liability to the district.”
“From our stance, our business is insuring school districts and school boards,” he said. “If there was a decision that was contrary (to statewide COVID policies), that would limit what we would be able to do. If we can’t cover it through the insurance policy, that would fall back on the school board members” individually.
“I truly cannot put my neck and my family’s out on the line liability-wise at this point,” board member Jennifer Wilson said. “We definitely need to stick with the mask mandates, as much as I hate to say that. But it’s a fine line we’re walking.”
Board member Ernesto Cerrillo questioned how a resolution could impact staff.
“I think that its our job to educate kids and do what’s best for the teachers,” he said. “I wonder how the teachers would feel if (they) may be vulnerable?”
After hearing board comment, Rhodes revoked her motion.
McCullough chimed in, stating someone had sent a suggestion for a new motion: “Staff and administration shall no longer be responsible to regulate mask use with students.”
Rhodes moved to approve the revised resolution. When it came to a vote, she and Wilson voted in favor, while Sharron Cox, Joyce Fancher and Cerrillo voted against it.
“Our situation is not good,” Cox said. “But larger schools are having things so far beyond this. I think we are going to be doing the right things. We are getting close to the end of it.”
Fancher questioned what the plan for dealing with future mask protests would be. McCullough suggested canceling school on Monday (Feb. 14) and possibly going back to remote learning.
“Does it look like there will be no school tomorrow?” Fancher asked.
“I’m very concerned,” McCullough said. “I would very likely be canceling school tomorrow so staff and better develop a plan.”
Shortly after the meeting disbanded, the district announced classes were canceled for Feb. 14.
Inslee announced late last week that he plans some COVID-related changes this week. Conversations also are underway about when and how to change indoor mask requirements safely.
He said he would announce a decision this week.
Protesting
Last week a handful of students attended school without facial coverings. Parents contend students were removed from their classrooms and isolated from the general student body.
“The state of Washington mandates that all students wear a mask while attending school,” McCullough told The Chronicle. “The district deals with masking refusal based on OSPI guidance. Non-compliance with a public health mandate is not being dealt with in a disciplinary manner, but we are treating it in the same manner as a child who is sick.
“The absence, for this reason, is considered an excused absence,” he said. “Also, the student can return to school at any time when they decide to follow the health mandate.”
He said parents were notified and asked to pick up their children from school, but many parents refused.
“We transported several students home after attempting to make contact with their parents on day two of the masking protests by students,” he said. “Most parents contacted refused to come to school to pick up their children. Because we did not have the capacity to monitor all of these students at school, we attempted to contact parents that we were taking these students home.
“We did not continue with practice on day three of the masking protests because of the complexity and chance for communication gaps,” he said.
Some parents told The Chronicle they were never contacted by the district.
“Parents should contact their child’s building principal or contact me if they feel that this communication was not sufficient,” McCullough said.
On day three of the protest, parents told The Chronicle middle school protestors were placed in the gymnasium. Another parent told The Chronicle a student was placed alone in a room within the middle school office for the duration of the school day.
Several written grievances have been leaked to The Chronicle.
The Chronicle emailed all school board members seeking comment on some of the allegations. No response was received by Chronicle press time.
The school board is slated to have a special meeting Wednesday, Feb. 16. The agenda is available here.
