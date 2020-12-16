PATEROS – The Pateros School District may have students who had an incomplete grade from last school year start attending in-person school on Wednesday mornings.
The school intervention team and Superintendent Greg Goodnight proposed the extra on-campus time until the students complete all their classes and earn a passing letter grade.
Schools statewide were shut down last March because of COVID-19. Under state orders, teachers were precluded from giving F’s or any grade lower than what the student had at the time of closure. Incompletes could be given.
The board, during its Nov. 30 Zoom meeting, did not act on the proposal.
Goodnight told the board that students in transitional kindergarten through sixth grade are attending classes in person. Those in grades seven to 12 are attending in person two days a week since there is not enough classroom space for all secondary students to return to school 100 percent.
Secondary classrooms are cleaned on Wednesdays.
He said once a COVID-19 vaccine is available and staff members are vaccinated, he plans to propose secondary students return to 100 percent in-person classes.
Parents would still have the choice to enroll their student in online learning.
In other business, the board:
-Had second readings and adoption of new and revised policies and procedures dealing with the learning assistance program, hiring of retired school employees, and restraint, isolation and other uses of reasonable force.
-Discussed using extra levy funds, if there are any, for a STEM school-to-work exploration. No decisions were made.
-Discussed the year-end financial report.
-Approved a memorandum of understanding with Pateros Education Association, the teachers’ union. The document concerns specific working conditions impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
District officials say they appreciates the union for understanding that additional sick leave could not be offered.
-Approved a resolution rolling back the 2021 collection rate for the district’s capital levy to keep the combined collection rate at a total of $1.50 per $1,000 of assessed property valuation.
-Talked about changing the monthly board meeting date from the last Monday of the month to the last Tuesday. The proposal will be considered at the December meeting, set for 6 p.m. Dec. 17 because of the holidays.
-Had first readings of new and revised policies and procedures dealing with program compliance, associated student bodies, election activities, use of electronic signatures, and pesticide notification, posting and record keeping.
Second readings and adoption are scheduled for the next board meeting. If an in-person meeting is allowed, it will be in the school library.
