OLYMPIA – Washington students won’t take state tests this spring, state Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal has announced.
The state submitted accountability and state assessment waiver applications to the U.S. Department of Education in March, but Reykdal said it is clear that the needs of the Washington students cannot be achieved through the current design of the department’s waiver process.
Washington has been granted an accountability waiver, so far has not received the flexibility students, families and educators need for spring assessments.
“I have made the determination that Washington state will not be administering the Smarter Balanced Assessments or the Washington Comprehensive Assessment of Science this spring,” said Reykdal. “Instead, our assessment window for the 2020-21 school year will be in the fall – a timeline consistent with guidance provided by the department to satisfy federal testing requirements.”
He said his office has entered a planning process to explore:
-A fall assessment window consistent with federal requirements.
-The need to reduce the length of state assessments in the fall and beyond.
-A review of the innovative assessment waiver options that several states have secured over many years.
-A review of all federal and state laws that will need to be changed to transform the assessment system to one that better informs students, families and educators, and provides for meaningful state accountability metrics.
“We will continue to use locally determined assessments that are more informative and actionable measures of student learning as we prepare for next school year and beyond,” said Reykdal. “The federally mandated testing system that has been driving too much local decision-making for the past 20 years is not achieving the intended result of closing opportunity and achievement gaps.
“To be clear, we are closing gaps, but it is the everyday work of families, educators, school and district leaders, and community partners that’s having the biggest impact. Summative assessments are one way to measure our progress, but they should no longer drive our strategies.”
He said the state put forward a bold and rigorous method to address state-level accountability that can be delivered at a fraction of the cost and a fraction of the time currently spent testing students.
“Without a rigorous sampling methodology, state assessments this spring would yield inequitable access to supports for remote learners, a substantial number of students and families opting out, and results that would not be reliable or actionable,” he said.
Reykdal said the state and federal education agencies had different values.
“They were seeking to test as many students as possible this spring, and we know this approach did not support the mental health of Washington’s students; nor is it the best use of our limited remaining in-person instructional hours this spring,” he said.
He said he plans to work with the education department, members of Congress and the state Legislature to craft an accountability and assessment system focused on student learning and the needs of educators to engage their students with timely and relevant supports.
