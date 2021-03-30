OLYMPIA – Studded tires must be off vehicles by midnight Thursday, April 1.
The fine for driving with studs after March 31 is $136, said the state Department of Transportation.
Studded tires damage pavement, so removing them promptly after winter has passed helps preserve state roadways said the agency. Tire removal services can get crowded near the removal deadline, so drivers should plan accordingly.
The department said it is not extending the studded tire deadline this year, but crews continue to monitor roads, passes and forecasts, and will work to clear any late-season snow or ice quickly. Travelers are advised to check road conditions before heading out and stay up to date on changes by using the department’s social media, email alerts or calling the 511 road conditions report.
Washington and Oregon share the same studded tire removal deadline. Other states may have later dates, but the Washington law applies to all drivers in the state, including visitors. No personal exemptions or waivers are issued.
