OLYMPIA – Motorists have until the end of the day March 31 to remove studded tires.
By planning ahead, drivers can beat the rush at tire service shops and avoid a potential fine of $136 starting Friday, April 1, said the state Department of Transportation.
Studded tires are legal in Washington from Nov. 1 to March 31. The department encourages drivers to remove studded tires prior to the deadline, if possible, because the studs damage pavement.
For mountain travel, the department recommends drivers use approved traction tires and carry chains, if necessary.
Travelers are advised to check road conditions before heading out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.