PULLMAN - A series of study circles for pear producers will be offered on Tuesday evenings from Oct. 19 to Feb. 22, 2022, by Washington State University Extension.
Goal of the series is to provide learning opportunities at which growers, consultants, researchers and industry professionals can learn from one another to improve pear profitability and sustainability, said WSU officials.
Each study circle meeting will include a 30-minute presentation and two hours of discussion. A meal break will provide informal networking time. Two pesticide license credits are available for integrated pest management sessions.
The in-person location is Mission Creek Community Club, 4724 Mission Creek Road, Cashmere. Simultaneous virtual option are available via Zoom through WSU webinars.
Registration for Zoom sessions is at treefruit.wsu.edu/events. Walk-ins are OK for in-person attendance.
Local and state guidelines pertaining to COVID safety will be followed. Registrants will be notified if event capacity is limited or if the event is canceled because of state COVID-19 restrictions.
Topics include pesticide efficacy, Honeydew washing systems, pear psylla, integrated pest management, orchard productivity, irrigation, superficial scald and pear post-harvest survey.
