OMAK - The Association of Washington Cities, which represents cities and towns and provides various services, has joined a coalition of agencies suing the state over passage of Initiative 976.
Among the association’s board members are Omak Mayor Cindy Gagne and Twisp Mayor Soo Ing-Moody.
The initiative, which is passing statewide in unofficial election returns, would repeal, reduce or remove authority to impose certain vehicle taxes and fees; limit annual motor vehicle license fees to $30, except for voter-approved changes, and base vehicle taxes on Kelley Blue Book value.
Returns will be certified No. 26.
Those opposed to the measure say it will take away needed funding for roads, bridge repairs, transit and other transportation-related projects.
A lawsuit challenging the measure was filed Nov. 13 in King County Superior Court by Garfield County Transportation Authority, King County, City of Seattle, Washington State Transit Association, Association of Washington Cities, Port of Seattle, Intercity Transit, Amalgamated Transit Union Legislative Council of Washington and Michael Rogers.
In the filing, they argue the Tim Eyman-sponsored measure violates several portions of the state Constitution. The suit asks the court to declare the measure unconstitutional and enjoin it from taking effect or being otherwise enforced.
“As with prior initiatives by the same sponsor, I-976 is a poorly drafted hodge-podge that violates multiple provisions of the Constitution,” said the suit.
Gagne, who is the association’s District 3 director, declined to comment. Instead, she pointed to the association’s official statement.
Ing-Moody, vice president of the board, did not respond by deadline to The Chronicle’s request for comment.
The association’s statement did not say whether the board voted to join the suit or whether it was an administrative decision.
“AWC is joining the coalition to clarify the initiative’s constitutionality,” said Peter King, association CEO. “Our purpose is to determine the legality of I-976.
“This initiative overturns local decisions of communities throughout the state that have chosen to invest in their own transportation needs. It casts into doubt state financing for numerous critical local transportation priorities.”
More than 60 cities - including Bridgeport, Elmer City, Grand Coulee and Electric City - have established transportation benefit districts funded by a $20 vehicle license fee. Twisp has a transportation benefit district, but it is funded by a 0.2 percent sales tax.
King said the measure would repeal local decision-making authority of those transportation benefit districts to impose vehicle license fees. They’ve had the ability to fund local transportation needs and priorities for more than 12 years.
According to the lawsuit, membership in the Association of Washington Cities is voluntary, although all of Washington’s 281 incorporated cities and towns belong. Sixty of them have locally adopted licenses fees to fund their transportation benefit districts and in 2018 raised $58.2 million through those fees.
The state Office of Financial Management estimated the loss to those districts would be $349 million over the next six years, according to the filing.
Anticipated impacts to other plaintiffs also were outlined in the filing.
The suit also alleges transit services and transportation projects will be impacted statewide, and argues that state law allows formation of transportation benefit districts funded by motor vehicle fees.
In addition, the measure would eliminate funding sources - license fees and a 0.3 percent sales tax on vehicle sales - for the state multimodal account, causing an estimated $1.5 billion cut to the account over the next six years. That and other fund losses would prevent completion of necessary local transportation and transit projects throughout the state, according to the suit.
King said the association’s board of directors has adopted increased transportation funding as a key priority for the 2020 legislative session and is asking the Legislature to “adopt a comprehensive set of transportation policies that provide robust new resources and local options.”
The association will pursue that priority “with a renewed sense of urgency,” he said.
According to the Association of Washington Cities, Bridgeport took in $41,323 in transportation benefit district revenue in 2018, Electric City had $15,503, Elmer City had $6,415 and Grand Coulee had zero. All rely on a $20 vehicle license fee.
The Twisp transportation benefit district, funded by a 0.2 percent sales tax, took in $45,987.
Several public works officials in Okanogan County and its cities said they’re waiting to seek how the initiative might impact their transportation budgets and state funding programs.
“We have not been contacted regarding projects being un-funded,” said Jeffrey Sarvis, Winthrop public works superintendent.
The town has one state Transportation Improvement Board-funded pavement preservation project funded in 2019 for $110,000 that will not be complete until next spring.
“I do not anticipate that this project will be affected,” he said. Other 2020 projects will rely on federal funds.
