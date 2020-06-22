OLYMPIA — Several local schools and other locations are offering meals to children in the U.S. Department of Agriculture summer food service program.
A waiver from the department on June 10 allows sponsors to offer meals in any area, no matter t he percentage of students eligible for free or reduced-price meals, said the state Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction.
Summer meal programs help children age 18 and younger get the nutrition they need to learn, play and grow during the summer, said the announcement.
The federally funded program is sponsored by many organizations throughout the state, including schools, non-profit organizations, local governments, tribes and more.
Summer meal sites can be found by texting “food” or “comida” to 877–877, or online at www.nokidhungry.org/find-free-meals.
According to No Kid Hungry, local sites offering meals (in alphabetical order) are:
-Brewster Middle School, 422 Seventh St.; meals from 9:30-11 a.m. weekdays.
-Bridgeport Elementary School, 1400 Tacoma Ave.; meals from 7:30-9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays.
-East Omak Elementary School, 715 Omak Ave.; meals from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays.
-Electric City Town Hall, 10 Western Ave.; lunch from noon to 1 p.m. weekdays.
-Grand Coulee Dam Middle School, 412 Federal Ave., Grand Coulee; lunch from noon to 1 p.m. weekdays.
-Inchelium School, 2 Hornet Ave.; lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays.
-Keller School, 17 School Road; no hours listed.
-Lake Roosevelt High School, 905 Crest Drive, Coulee Dam; lunch from noon to 1 p.m. weekdays.
-Malott Improvement Club, 1456 Old Highway 97; lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays.
-Mansfield School, 491 Road 14 N.E.; no hours listed.
-North Omak Elementary School, 615 Oak St.; meals from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays.
-Okanogan Middle/High School, 244 S. Fifth Ave.; lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays.
-Omak High School, 20 S. Cedar St.; meals from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays.
-Orient School, 375 C St.; no hours listed.
-Tonasket High School, 35 HS Highway 20; breakfast from 7:30-10 a.m. weekdays.
-Virginia Grainger Elementary School, 1118 S. Fifth Ave.; lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.