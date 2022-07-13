Okanogan hires new employees
OKANOGAN — Several new employees were hired during the July 29 Okanogan School Board meeting.
The board hired Jay Nearants, middle/high school special education para-educator; Jamie Gregush, lead preschool teacher; Jancy Noble, elementary special education para-educator; Brittany Peterson, lead preschool teacher/special education para-educator; Carrie Evans, state and federal programs/assessment assistant; Jennifer Giles, elementary art/STEAM teacher.
For athletics, the board hired Jordan Lesamiz, head high school boys’ basketball coach; Ben Cate, assistant middle school football coach; Kara Staggs, assistant high school girls’ basketball coach; Shirlee Ramos, seventh grade volleyball coach.
Summer program hires are Rebecka Ellis, summer food cook coordinator; Jennifer Marsden, summer food cook; Alex Marbach, summer laborer; Jordan Marbach, summer laborer.
Resignations accepted by the board were from Kirk Marshlain, special education director; Nate Suhr, elementary art teacher; Jill Driver, elementary teacher; Marilou Baker, elementary music teacher; Jeff Cheeseman, head high school tennis coach.
In other business, the board:
- Approved an interfund transfer from the general fund to the capital projects fund to help pay for high school roof repairs.
- Had an executive (closed-door) session for superintendent evaluation. No action was taken afterward.
Farley is new Republic superintendent
REPUBLIC — John Farley, former Moses Lake Elementary School Principal, started July 1 as superintendent of the Republic School District.
He was named June 21 by the Republic School Board.
He succeeds Kevin Young.
Farley has a master’s degree in education administration from Grand Canyon University and completed his superintendent endorsement at the University of Montana.
Farley, who 24 years of experience working in education, said he has worked as a federal programs director and has “worn many hats working in smaller districts,” he said.
“I applied for Republic because of the level of commitment by the teachers and school board,” he said. “It is beautiful here and they take school seriously.”
“The first year will be about listening to the needs of the teachers, needs of the parent, and completing the improvements the former superintendent started,” he said.
Indigenous status added to alerts
OLYMPIA — The Washington State Patrol launched the new missing indigenous person alert system July 1.
The system adds the specific designation of missing indigenous person to existing missing person alerts, including amber for children, silver for seniors and endangered for adults.
When a vehicle is known in a missing persons case, the state Department of Transportation’s electronic highway sign system can be used to inform the public, said the patrol. But the number of characters available on those devices allows for the abbreviation “MIPA” only.
“Over time, our hope is we will be able to assist the public in associating MIPA with an alert for a missing indigenous persons,” said the patrol.
Once an alert is activated, all Washington law enforcement will be notified. People who subscribe also will be notified.
Freeman named to lead Curlew district
CURLEW — Brian Freeman, former Klickitat School District superintendent, has joined the Curlew School District as the new superintendent.
He succeeds John Glenewinkel, who retired. The school board selected Brian Freeman on June 22, 2022.
“I fully appreciate the opportunity for the chance to work in the Curlew School District and keep the strong traditions, and Curlew is where my family and I called home; even when I worked in Alaska, we would spend our holidays here,” he said.
Freeman worked for the North Slope School District in Alaska as an administrator overseeing one of the largest school districts in that state. It also is the northernmost school district in the United States.
He said his plans for Curlew are “first, find out what the direction the district is going, as the district is democracy in action.”
Freeman has worked as a teacher, principal, federal programs director, and the Klickitat School District superintendent.
Highway 97 road work underway
OMAK — Repairs are underway this week on the Highway 97 bridge over Rodeo Trail just south of Omak.
A state Department of Transportation maintenance crew is repairing the highway bridge deck at milepost 290.
Work runs from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Thursday.
Farther north, motorists can expect flagger-controlled traffic with a pilot car south of Tonasket where a contractor is chip sealing the road from milepost 301 to milepost 314.
A section of Highway 97 south of Pateros also is scheduled for paving.
Summer meals are sit-down this year
OKANOGAN — The U.S. Department of Agriculture free summer meals program is offered by the Okanogan School District, but the meals must be eaten on site.
For the past couple years, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, grab-and-go meals were offered. This year, according to USDA rules, meals must be eaten on site, school district officials.
“This is not a district policy,” said Business Manager Klancy Allen. “We strive to provide all children 18 years and under, whether in the district or not, with healthy meal options over the summer. We are required to follow all rules put forth by the USDA.”
Breakfast and lunch are available from 7:45-8:15 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to noon, respectively, Monday through Friday through Aug. 19, in the Okanogan High School cafetorium and Virginia Grainger Elementary School cafeteria.
“This program is a sit-and-serve program, meaning meals are served ready to eat on site and cannot be taken home in a paper bag,” said a district announcement.
All meal are USDA approved. Substitutions are available for children with food allergies.
Allen said the district tries have a current record of all students with food restrictions and allergies. For children from outside the district, a note from the child’s doctor is needed so the necessary components for that meal can be replaced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.