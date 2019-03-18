OKANOGAN – Stream flows in area rivers this summer could be a concern, with state Department of Ecology officials warning that water regulation and drought conditions might occur.
State Director of Ecology Maia Bellon met last week with the Executive Water Emergency Committee to discuss water conditions in the state. The committee is comprised of state leaders and experts in areas tied to water supply.
The Methow and Okanogan basins are projected to experience some water supply shorted, based on current snow pack levels, soil conditions and climate predictions, the agency said.
“The Okanogan/Methow watersheds are likely to be regulated earlier than normal, where junior water users in the basins are shut off when stream flows drop below adopted flows,” said Joye Redfield-Wilder of the department’s central regional office in Union Gap.
“This is the current forecast, however, doesn’t indicate an official drought emergency would be declared,” she said. “Drought declarations also take into consideration potential undue hardship and other impacts. So stay tuned. This is an early indication of a low water year in Okanogan County watersheds.”
Bellon said the committee will confer in the coming weeks to determine if any action is needed to help address hardships that could be felt by communities, farms or fisheries resources. State and federal experts will continue collecting data and updating the water supply forecasts and potential hardships.
At 87 percent of normal, statewide snow pack currently ranks 11th lowest out of the past 30 years, the department said. Compared to this time over the previous five years, snow pack is lower than in 2018, 2017 and 2016, but significantly higher than 2015, which was a record snow-drought year.
“It is unlikely that snowpack, averaged statewide, will reach normal by early April, which is when snowpack generally peaks,” the agency said. “It would require many feet of snow across the state. However, spring precipitation can continue to add water to existing snow pack.”
Snow pack is deficient in the headwaters of the Methow and Okanogan watersheds. River forecasts there indicate a high likelihood of below-normal summer water conditions. The U.S. Drought Monitor has designated portions of Okanogan and Ferry counties as being in moderate drought because of an extended precipitation deficit.
Water supply forecasts for the Okanogan and Methow rivers indicate a high probability that this year’s April to September runoff will be among the lowest recorded over the past 70 years.
The agency noted that February was Washington’s fifth coldest since 1895.
Temperatures in eastern Washington averaged between 10 and 15 degrees below normal, an anomaly described as “staggering” by the Office of Washington State Climatologist.
Since the beginning of March, the anomalies have been even larger, with some locations recording average temperatures up to 20 degrees or more below normal.
Western Washington has been much colder than normal as well. Since the beginning of the month, temperatures have averaged 5-8 degrees below normal at lower elevations and 10 degrees below normal on the western flank of the Cascades.
