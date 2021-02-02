OKANOGAN — Last year and the first part of this year have proved challenging for the local and statewide judicial systems as they deal with the COVID-19 pandemic and racial inequity challenges.
The statewide response is summarized in the 2021 State of the Judiciary report issued last week by the chief justice of the Washington Supreme Court. The report goes to lawmakers, other elected officials and the public.
Washington courts’ mission is to deliver open, fair and equal justice, and that did not change in 2020, said an announcement about the report. But how that work was accomplished often changed significantly in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, with many court impacts that carry into 2021.
A national reckoning on the question of racial injustice also challenged the judicial branch to take an honest look inward and to act, said the state.
“When the COVID-19 pandemic hit early last year we were forced to postpone jury trials pursuant to Supreme Court order,” said Okanogan County Superior Court Judge Chris Culp, who is the court’s incoming presiding judge.
“At the time, both Judge (Henry) Rawson and I told prosecutors and defense attorneys this was not a vacation,” he said. “Rather, they needed to continue to investigate and attempt to resolve matters in other ways where possible and appropriate.”
Some criminal matters were settled.
“Unfortunately, other cases were continued because our courtroom was too small to safely accommodate jury panels, let alone even conduct a trial due to social distancing and other requirements brought about by COVID,” said Culp.
“Washington courts have worked hard this past year in collaboration with justice partners and health officials to keep justice services available to the people of Washington,” said outgoing Chief Justice Debra L. Stephens, who was chief justice throughout 2020. “They used innovation and communication to ensure emergency adaptations were undertaken with a focus on equity, access and transparency. I’m very proud of their deep commitment to these values.”
“The experiences of 2020 have shown us that Washington courts are resilient and determined, but have also taught us that significant equity and access to justice challenges remain,” said new Chief Justice Steven C. Gonzalez, who was sworn into the position on Jan. 11.
Culp said with the cramped situation in Okanogan County, court Administrator Dennis Rabidou went to work immediately on a solution and soon identified the fairgrounds Agriplex as an alternative site for trials. He worked with Okanogan County Public Health to ensure safety.
“We give him full credit for taking all necessary steps to create a fully functioning courtroom – locating a judge’s bench, clerk’s station, jury box and counsel tables all appropriately spaced,” along with sanitation stations, security, seating for up to 120 jurors, recording and sound systems compliant with state requirements, and all other aspects of making trials possible, said Culp.
Rawson, during the latest trial rotation, presided over several jury trial, and visiting judges from Chelan and Douglas counties heard multi-day trials, too.
Culp said Okanogan County has conducted more jury trials than some larger counties elsewhere in the state.
“Both Judge Rawson and I are grateful to Dennis and our staff for being professional and making this work, all while ensuring the safety of citizens who serve as jurors,” Culp said.
The county still has a trial backlog, “but I’m satisfied it isn’t as large as it could have been,” he said.
The recent cyberattack on county government led to some postponements, but “even so, I expect us to fully return to our new normal – and thereby reducing any backlog – starting again in February,” he said.
Okanogan County Superior Court never closed because of COVID.
“We did reduce some calendar sizes and we’ve had to restrict the number of people in courtrooms to ensure the safety of everyone,” Culp said, echoing Gonzalez in saying the court has been resilient and determined in meeting the challenges of the last year or so.
“We have new processes and methods in place to adapt to barriers that came about with the pandemic,” he said. “We are moving forward and will continue to allow access to justice.”
Gonzalez said equity and access to justice challenges remain, and “are important considerations as we look at potential new processes. We will examine lessons learned about barriers and the possibilities of new methods as we work on recovery and moving forward.”
The State of the Judiciary report includes details on such actions as:
The swearing in of new Supreme Court Justice G. Helen Whitener, with short profile.
Emergency actions of the branch and courts, such as significant expansion in remote court proceedings, in response to the COVID-19 public health emergency.
An open letter from the state Supreme Court to members of the state judicial branch, asking members to commit to eradicating racial injustice and the devaluing of Black lives.
A report by the Resumption of Jury Trials Work Group on public health guidelines for safely resuming jury trials during the pandemic, with advice and information for courts.
Establishment of the Court Recovery Task Force to examine impacts of 2020 events on courts and make concrete plans for recovery.
Establishment of the Racial Justice Consortium in response to events of 2020 and the Supreme Court’s open letter.
Establishment of a new eviction resolution program for superior courts in response to an expected wave of eviction filings.
A new statewide, multi-year project to modernize case management in district and municipal courts, which will include electronic filing in courts across the state.
An increase in funding and new court rules to help courts pay for interpreters and authorize expanded use of remote technology in interpreting and mandate team interpreting when needed.
Two comprehensive reports to state lawmakers on steps for overhauling state response to domestic violence, by two work groups of the Gender and Justice Commission
The 2021 State of the Judiciary report is online at www.courts.wa.gov.
