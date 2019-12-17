OLYMPIA - The conviction of an Omak man on burglary, theft and malicious mischief charges will stand, but the state Supreme Court has ordered that he be resentenced.
Brandon William Cate was sentenced in the 2017 case based on an offender score of nine-plus, the highest category, because of numerous alleged prior convictions, said the state’s high court in a Dec. 12 en banc (all justices) decision. But the state failed to provide copies of the relevant judgment and sentence forms, relying instead on a prosecutor’s summary of Cate’s criminal history.
A jury found Cate guilty of burglary, theft and malicious mischief in Okanogan County Superior Court in June 2017. Cate did not object to the offender score at the time, and the trial court used the nine-plus offender score in calculating the appropriate sentencing range under the state’s determinant sentencing law.
On appeal, Cate argued the sentencing range was erroneous because the state failed to meet its burden of proving his criminal history at sentencing. The Court of Appeals for Division 3 affirmed the sentence.
Cate appealed to the Supreme Court, which directed the state to answer.
The Okanogan County Prosecutor’s Office argued that Cate’s failure to object at sentencing amounted to an acknowledgement of his criminal history under state law.
“The state failed to note, however, that this court has held the cited portion of the statute to be unconstitutional because it risks shifting the burden to prove criminal history from the state to the defendant,” the Supreme Court’s decision said. “Accordingly, we reverse the Court of Appeals and remand for a new sentencing hearing.”
The high court said although Cate testified during trial about some of his prior convictions and others were listed by the prosecution, the state did not include or otherwise present to the trial court the judgment and sentence documents proving the existence of the alleged convictions.
“At sentencing, the trial court noted that Cate had an extensive criminal history,” said the Supreme Court ruling. “It focused on the cases brought in Superior Court and identified numerous convictions that occurred after 2014 but did not list the relevant cause numbers.
“The court did not ask Cate whether he acknowledged and agreed with the prosecution’s calculation of his offender score, but Cate did not object to the trial court’s summary of his criminal history.”
He was sentenced to 60 months in prison, to be served consecutively to sentences imposed on two other convictions.
Cate was represented on appeal by Skylar Texas Brett of the Law Office of Skylar Brett, Seattle. The state was represented by Okanogan County Prosecutor Arian Noma and Deputy Prosecutor David Stevens.
The trial judge was Henry A. Rawson.
