OLYMPIA — The state Supreme Court last week struck down Initiative 976, the $30 car tab measure sponsored by Tim Eyman and approved by voters last November.
Shortly after the measure’s passage, the state was sued by Garfield County Transportation Authority, King County, City of Seattle, Washington State Transit Association, Association of Washington Cities, Port of Seattle, Intercity Transit, Amalgamated Transit Union Legislative Council of Washington and Michael Rogers, with Washington Adapt, Transit Riders Union and Climate Solution as intervenor-petitioners.
In a 9-0 decision, the state high court said the state Constitution prohibits the measure from embracing more than one subject, “and that shall be expressed in the title.”
Because the measure contained more than one subject and the subject was not accurately expressed in the initiative’s title, it is unconstitutional, the court said.
“We hold that I-976 violates article II, section 19 because it contains multiple subjects and an inaccurate ballot title,” said the court’s decision. “Accordingly, we reverse in part and remand to the trial court for further proceedings consistent with this opinion.”
Attorney General Bob Ferguson’s office argued the measure’s constitutionality at the trial court level, but lost on appeal.
“To be candid, we knew this would be a difficult case,” he said after the Supreme Court decision was filed Oct. 15. “I-976 is the latest in a long list of Eyman tax initiatives struck down by the courts.
“In fact, Tim Eyman has never written a successful tax initiative that passed legal muster. Every one of his tax initiatives has been thrown out or partially blocked by the courts.”
Ferguson said Eyman specifically requested language to be included in the title, “and that was pulled word-for-word from his initiative.”
The measure, as presented to voters, would repeal, reduce or remove authority to impose certain vehicle taxes and fees; limit annual motor vehicle license fees to $30, except for voter-approved changes, and base vehicle taxes on Kelley Blue Book value.
Those opposed to the measure said it would take away needed funding for roads, bridge repairs, transit and other transportation-related projects.
Shortly after the election, several local public works directors said they would either wait for more information from the state or were not sure how the measure will impact local projects.
The state Office of Financial Management projected total revenue loss to the state over the next six years at $1.9 billion. Local transportation benefit areas also would have been threatened.
