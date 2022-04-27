OMAK — A community survey on public safety and law enforcement is underway by Okanogan County Community Coalition, Omak Police Department and Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office.
The survey was designed by the U.S. Department of Justice’s office of community oriented policing services for law enforcement agencies to gather opinions and experiences from members of the community, and to assess community involvement, safety, procedural justice, performance, and contact and satisfaction.
Okanogan County Community Coalition received a grant for the project from the state Department of Commerce.
The survey can be found on the coalition’s website, okcommunity.org, and will be open until June 30. It also can be found at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/2TZLQJZ.
