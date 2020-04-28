OMAK - The Okanogan County-CCT Broadband Action Team is seeking responses to a survey about people’s broad-band experiences in the county and on the Colville Indian Reservation.
Responses will be kept confidential and shared only with the team’s broadband consultant, who will combine all responses and shared the combined results with the team, said the Economic Alliance.
The information is critical to development of the alliance’s state Community Economic Revitalization Board plan-ning study that will be rolled out to the team and local leaders in the fall, said an alliance announcement.
The survey can be reached at www.surveymonkey.com/r/OKCCTBAT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.