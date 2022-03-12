BREWSTER – A suspect has been arrested on suspicion of setting two fires that burned a pair of churches in Brewster in 2020.
Eduardo Martinez-Martinez, 27, was booked into the Okanogan County Jail late last week on suspicion of two counts of arson, said Brewster Police Chief Marcos Ruiz.
New Testament Baptist Church was heavily damaged early the morning of Nov. 11, 2020. While firefighters were at the fully engulfed Baptist Church fire, smoke was seen coming from Sacred Heart Catholic Church a block away, Ruiz said.
Evidence at the scene was submitted to the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab. On Feb. 17, 2022, results came back identifying a suspect, the chief said.
Brewster officers located the suspect March 9.
