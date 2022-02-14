OROVILLE — A local man has been arrested in connection with a burglary at the Oroville United Methodist Church, 908 Fir St.
Austen J. Hamernik, 22, was arrested on suspicion of burglary and theft, according to Oroville Police Chief Mike Langford.
Hamernik was being held without bail in Okanogan County Jail as he awaited a preliminary hearing Monday morning, according to Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley.
Police responded Sunday morning to the church after a receiving a burglary complaint.
“Oroville Police Officers had been working on several other property crimes in Oroville that were tied to crimes in the Tonasket area,” Langford said. “As the same person was suspected of these crimes, Oroville Police Officers worked with Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office deputies to solve the crimes.”
Langford said the church theft was in excess of $10,000.
“Some items were recovered,” he said. “We have returned some items, but we still have some evidence to process before other items will be returned.”
The church expressed thanks to Oroville officers and sheriff deputies on social media late Sunday.
“We did have items stolen and some things recovered,” the church said. “We want to emphasize this is not a time to spread hate or anger. We are thankful no one was injured. The scripture tells us what to do - Matthew 5:44.
“We ask that you join us in prayers for individuals involved and our community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.