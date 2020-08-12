OKANOGAN – Folks who are behind by several years in paying their real estate taxes won’t have to worry about their land being foreclosed on and sold this year.
Okanogan County Treasurer Leah McCormack has decided to cancel this year’s sale.
She cited COVID-19 considerations.
Normally, payments delinquent for three years are subject to foreclosure.
“Hopefully, in 2021, we will be back on track and able to proceed with our normal process of the tax foreclosure sale,” said McCormack.
More information is available from McCormack’s office, 509-422-7180 or treasurer@co.okanogan.wa.us .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.