OMAK — Local music teachers say they’re excited about new state guidance for restarting in-person instrumental and choral music instruction.
Last week, the state Department of Health updated COVID-19-related requirements for performing arts in kindergarten through 12th grade.
The guidance is modeled after the National Federation of High Schools’ International Coalition of Performing Arts Aerosol Study Report 3, and follows many recommendations in Gov. Jay Inslee’s Roadmap to Recovery performing arts guidance.
“Safety is always No. 1 for us, and the science has been showing that our activities can be done safely if the right precautions are taken,” said Calvin Gorman, secondary band teacher in the Omak School District. “We are excited to be able to start making live music again.”
“Very excited about the new protocols,” said Karen Pace, kindergarten to 12th grade music teacher in the Grand Coulee Dam School District. “We can now get back to the reasons for music in our schools.”
Under the new guidance, in addition to state K-12 School Metrics and Toolkit recommendations, the state has designated performing arts activities to include band, orchestra and other instrumental groups, choirs, dance and movement, theater and drama, speech and debate, and similar activities.
In addition to general requirements for masks and face coverings, physical distancing, grouping of students and staff, ventilation, cleaning and disinfection, and hygiene practices, the health department added more requirements for performing arts:
Maximum 30-minute duration, with time allowed for a minimum of one air exchange between different groups.
Physical distancing of at least nine feet between and in front of students, and between students and the instructor, conductor or accompanist.
Groups no larger than 15 students.
Live performances, assemblies and other large gatherings remain prohibited.
For instrumental groups, students should wear modified face coverings with a slit to allow for the instrument mouthpiece, according to the guidance. Bell covers should be used for brass and woodwind instruments; woodwinds can be enclosed in bags with hand openings to limit the spread of droplets and aerosols.
Instruments should be cleaned according to manufacturer recommendations, and shared music, instruments and other supplies should be avoided. Instruments should be stored safely.
“Instrumentalists must control spit valve releases in a manner that prevents spread, and wash hands immediately after,” said the guidance.
Singers and theater/drama students need to follow general performing arts recommendations and wear a three-layer, surgical style, well-fitted mask while singing.
Dance, movement, speech and debate students are to follow general performing arts recommendations. Dance and movement students can’t make physical contact, the guidance says.
Several music teachers have said previously that aerosol studies have been available for some time and could have been followed by the state sooner.
Gorman said the University of Colorado-Boulder and the University of Maryland have been conducting “fantastic research for the past six months on aerosols in the performing arts.”
They found the use of specialized masks and bell covers together reduce aerosol emission by 60-90 percent, depending on the instrument.
“Furthermore, some anecdotal evidence to support the science: Many university bands have been using their precautions to conduct in-person rehearsals since the fall, and there have been many cases where a participating student unknowingly had the virus, but through contact tracing they found zero transmissions during the musical activity,” Gorman said.
Don Pearce, Omak’s secondary choral teacher, said he and Gorman have made plans under the new guidelines for singing and playing in person, and the plans have been approved by the administration.
“It will be really fun to have my students sing for a portion of choir class again,” Pearce said.
Pace said she’s discussed in-person music with others through social media groups and noted similar protocols have been in place in other states and have proven effective.
“Yes, these protocols are effective in the promotion of safe classroom participation and performances,” she said. “So far, contact tracing has indicated no students contracting COVID from band or choir.
“I believe split masks, bags, covers, distancing, cleaning and sanitizing are essential for band, and masking and distancing and sanitizing are essential for choir.”
Pace said she is instituting even stricter protocols for her groups in an effort to make them even safer and help students feel more comfortable in class.
“We may still go with a Zoom concert at the end of the semester but for now students are engaging in their learning, feeling better about the social interaction with peers and are more hopeful for the future,” she said.
Marilou Baker, who taught music at Virginia Grainger Elementary School until this year, said she would focus more on theory, rhythm with body percussion, history of music and instruments, types of music and so on if she returns to teaching music.
This year, because of COVID, she taught fifth grade during the first semester and now is the school librarian.
“For some reason, people seem to think of grade school music as just singing, but really kids get a little of everything,” she said. “I would just have changed the focus to the other areas that typically get less coverage, since we are usually more performance driven with instruments and voice.”
She said she hopes things return more to normal next school year.
— The Chronicle contacted music teachers in all schools in Okanogan County and nearby districts. Not all responded by deadline.
