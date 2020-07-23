BREWSTER – Several Brewster School District employees retired at the end of the 2019-20 school year.
Deb LaMoreaux worked for the district for 21 years as a high school math and earth science teacher, seventh and eighth grade math teacher, school improvement math representative, school improvement team member, math coach and district assessment coordinator/data coordinator.
She coached high school tennis for five years and seventh grad volleyball for one. LaMoreaux also worked on the football chain gang, worked football and basketball clocks, kept the JV basketball scorebook and was BEST Mentor program coordinator for two years.
“Deb has been a true Brewster Bear,” said a district announcement. “We thank Deb for all of her dedication, love for kids, and ‘duties as assigned.’ Enjoy the next journey of life, you have earned it.”
Dianne Roys Johnson’s retirement brings to a close a 62-year legacy of the Roys family working for Brewster schools, said the district.
Her grandmother, Jenny Roys, was hired in 1958 to teach at Brewster and her dad, Walt Roys, was hired in 1969. Roys Johnson joined the district in 1988.
“From generation to generation, they have passed down to one another the love, service, dedication and commitment as educators,” said the district. “They have taken on the continuous responsibility of ensuring the education and success of the children in our community.”
Johnson has been an educator for 37 years, 32 of them in Brewster. She taught in Arizona, then moved back to Okanogan County in 1986 and substitute taught until joining the Brewster staff. She taught second grade, birth-to-2, special education and third grade, and then became special education assistant director and then special programs director.
Gail Brand leaves Brewster after five years with the district.
“We are fortunate to have her here with our little Bears and with one of the most caring, welcoming staffs,” said the district.
The 2019-20 school year was Brand’s 36th in public education working with students from preschool to the university level and back again.
District officials noted her enthusiasm for teaching, which included making up language and math games, cooking, making and flying kites, telling time, making up rhymes, exploring the environments and wearing mismatched socks for the students to notice.
“Gail made fractions using tortillas and Nutella, fractions with Hershey bars, fractions with jellybeans,” said the district, noting other fun learning activities she used. “Because (students) played and explored, they had no idea they were ‘working.’”
Rob Robinson, a Brewster teacher for six years, taught ninth grade Latin American history, world history, Washington state history, U.S. history, contemporary world problems, civics and a zero-hour class for students who needed credit for Washingon state history.
He also kept score and the clock for home volleyball games, started a chess club, attended numerous training sessions and led students in putting up flags and crosses on veterans’ graves in the city cemetery.
Robinson and his wife, April, chaperoned dances, and he served as senior adviser and chaperone for the class of 2018.
