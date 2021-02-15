OMAK – An Omak teenager died early Feb. 13 when the pickup truck in which she was riding went off Highway 155 and overturned.
The 15-year-old girl’s name was not released by the Washington State Patrol or the Okanogan County Coroner’s Office because she was a juvenile. Her grandmother was notified by the coroner’s office.
The girl, who was not wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene, the patrol said.
Driver Martin T. Stanley, 20, Omak, was northbound at milepost 69, the Timberline area, at 1:10 a.m. when it went off the road’s right side, the patrol said. The driver overcorrected and swerved into the southbound lane, then the vehicle overturned off the northbound shoulder and came to rest on its top.
Stanley, who was injured, is suspected of vehicular homicide, vehicular assault and driving under the influence, the patrol said. He was taken to Mid-Valley Hospital in Omak.
He was wearing a seatbelt.
Another passenger, Michael L. Timentwa, 18, Omak, was injured and was taken to Mid-Valley Hospital. He was not wearing a seatbelt.
The vehicle was destroyed.
Highway 155 was closed in both directions until 9:57 a.m. Saturday, the state Department of Transportation said.
