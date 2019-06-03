KETTLE FALLS - A Washington State Patrol trooper and a Kettle Falls teenager were injured May 31 when their vehicles collided on Highway 25 at Old Kettle Road.
Annde M. Hurst, 17, was southbound and Trooper Conner S. Bruchman, 26, Kettle Falls was northbound at 3:33 p.m. when the accident occurred a mile west of town, said the Washington State Patrol. Another vehicle, driven by Travis J. Thompson, 19, Kettle Falls, was stopped westbound on Old Kettle Road.
Hurst turned left onto Old Kettle Road and struck Bruchman’s patrol vehicle, an SUV. Hurst’s pickup truck then collided with Thompson’s SUV, the patrol said.
Hurst and Bruchman both were injured and were taken to Mount Carmel hospital in Colville. Their vehicles were destroyed and were impounded.
Thompson was not injured. His vehicle was damaged but drivable.
The patrol said the accident’s cause was failure to yield on Hurst’s part. No charges are anticipated.
No drugs or alcohol were involved. All three drivers were wearing seatbelts.
The accident was the second for Bruchman in the past year and a half.
On Dec. 10, 2017, Bruchman’s patrol vehicle was rear-ended on Highway 97 near Okanogan. He sustained minor injuries and was treated at Mid-Valley Hospital, Omak.
The other driver, Dakota Simpson, then 18, Okanogan, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of cannabis and a depressant, the patrol said.
