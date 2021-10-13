LACEY – Ten-digit dialing is coming to all callers in the 509 area code, including those making local calls via land lines.
Currently, some land line service providers still allow seven-digit dialing in the 509 area code. Starting Oct. 24, calls made without adding the area code to the seven-digit phone number may not go through, according to the state Utilities and Transportation Commission.
In July 2022 service providers will completely remove seven-digit dialing from their networks.
The change to 10-digit dialing in eastern Washington’s 509 area code is a first step toward ensuring that everyone in the country will be able to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline using the three-digit code of 988 that launches in 2022.
On April 24, telecommunications service providers started allowing 10-digit dialing to help prepare 509 area code callers for mandatory dialing changes required by the Federal Communications Commission.
Requiring the area code will ensure that customers who already have 988 as the prefix in their phone number don’t have trouble making or receiving calls once the new three-digit dialing shortcut launches, said the UTC. No phone numbers will change.
Ten-digit dialing will not affect the price of calls, coverage areas, whether a call is local or long-distance, rates and services, or any other existing three-digit lines such as 911, 711 and 211, said the agency.
In addition to the dialing changes, safety and security equipment such as medical alert devices and alarm and security systems must be programmed to use 10-digit dialing, said the UTC. While many systems use 10-digit dialing by default, some older equipment may still use seven digits.
Customers should contact their medical alert or security provider if they are not sure whether they need to reprogram their equipment.
Businesses also should check advertising and other materials to make sure the area code is included when listing telephone numbers, the agency said.
Beginning July 16, 2022, dialing “988” will route calls to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Until then, callers can reach the hotline at 800-273-8255 (TALK).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.