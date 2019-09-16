NESPELEM – The Colville Tribal Employment Rights Office has won a national award from the Council for Tribal Employment Rights.
The award was presented Aug. 9 during the council’s annual conference at the Coeur d’Alene Casino Resort in Idaho.
Tribal officials said the award goes to a program for outstanding leadership and commitment for the tribe and membership. TERO Director John MacClain received a plaque.
