OKANOGAN — A theft case against Charlene Yvonne Wilson, Okanogan, has been continued for a year in Okanogan County Superior Court.
Wilson, 61, is accused of first-degree theft and three counts of intimidating a witness. Four other counts were dismissed Jan. 25.
If Wilson complies with the order of continuance for dismissal, the state will move to dismiss all charges, according to court documents.
Should she not comply, the agreement can be revoked, court documents said.
Wilson is accused of stealing money from the Omak Stampede Indian Encampment. She was charged Sept. 3, 2021, with first-degree theft and seven counts of intimidating a witness.
On the theft charge, she is accused of taking $6,197.69 from the encampment committee’s bank account between July 31, 2018, and April 26, 2019. She was accused of threatening seven people, all of whom were Colville Business Council members, on or about July 5, 2019.
The encampment committee, a non-profit organization funded by the tribe, operates the Omak Stampede Indian Encampment, which includes a powwow and dance competition, vendors, stick game tournament and sales of Suicide Race buttons.
Wilson had been on the committee as secretary-treasurer since 2013. In May 2019, a new president allegedly found irregularities in the committee’s finances, according to court records.
Four counts of intimidating a witness were dismissed. Wilson was ordered to pay $6,197.69 in restitution to the Omak Stampede Encampment Committee, plus a $250 court administrative fee.
Restitution must be paid by Jan. 23, 2023.
Review hearings are set for 8:30 a.m. July 25 and 8:30 a.m. Jan. 23, 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.