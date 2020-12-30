OKANOGAN - Copper wire is being stolen from utility installations in the Cold Springs Fire area.
Thieves are endangering themselves and others by removing Okanogan County Public Utility District infrastructure, according to the utility.
The PUD lost several miles of lines in the September fire. Since all of it will be rebuilt in 2021, not all of the damaged infrastructure has been removed yet.
Thieves in white camouflage have been sneaking into PUD rights of way and trespassing on private property to take copper wire to sell for scrap.
PUD officials are working with the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office to catch the thieves in the act. The activities could endanger the lives of the thieves and others, said the PUD.
Crews spent 23 hours of overtime Dec. 18-20 to remove as much of the damaged infrastructure from private property as safely as possible to try to take the activity off those properties. Thieves have resorted to knocking over good poles rather than just taking what is on the ground, said utility officials.
Danger isn’t just in the falling poles and other pieces of equipment. Dangerous activities can also affect the line miles down the road and could cause the damaged lines to sag and drop on active distribution lines, causing the de-energized lines to become re-energized again, injuring anyone who might be in contact with those lines or causing an outage.
“Thieves are truly risking their own lives to make a few dollars on scrap metal,” said the PUD. “Most scrap facilities do not take utility scrap anyway, as they assume it is stolen.”
When possible, the PUD will scrap such materials to offset the cost of construction projects.
PUD officials ask that anyone who sees suspicious activity on their own property or in powerline rights of way to call 911 immediately so the thieves can be caught by law enforcement.
