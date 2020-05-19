OMAK - A tide of volcanic ash has been washing in and out of the Okanogan Valley since Mount St. Helens erupted 200 miles away last Sunday.
But for most valley residents, it’s been a little like sitting in the stands at the Chesaw Rodeo: You get dusty but you’re not part of the action.
Compared to areas south of Okanogan County that are inundated in the swath of ash, inconveniences have been minor - delayed mail, dust on everything, a bad smell. So far the expert word is that the think veil of ash here is more a nuisance than a hazard.
Some valley residents got caught closer to the action.
“It was like being in the Twilight Zone,” said Pam Walsborn, Omak, stranded until Tuesday in Ephrata.
“It was an experience I’ll never forget. I’m glad I went through it,” said Art Lloyd, Omak, delayed in Yakima with his family until they drove 400 miles out of their way to get home.
The mountain’s booms were heard throughout Okanogan County Sunday morning and the first wave of volcanic dust began arriving that afternoon. It cleared up Monday night and began reappearing Tuesday afternoon.
County law enforcement officials say there have been no volcano-connected problems. Roads within the county have remained clear, say both county road and state highway officials.
School attendance was down, the Forest Service kept its crews out of the woods and county road crews were required to wear masks. But the masks were a problem since they would clog up after an hour or two, said county engineer Alan King.
“Which,” observed environmental health officer Barry Nelson, “is exactly why they should be wearing them.”
Both the Colville Confederated Tribes offices and the Bureau of Indian Affairs were closed in Nespelem, where dust was thicker.
Most concern has been for potential danger to fruit trees, cattle and other crops.
“We’ve been getting our share of calls,” county extension agent Leath Andrews said Monday morning. His biggest problem was that his source of expert information - Washington State University - was closed because of the fallout.
There’s little ranchers or orchardists can do other than sit it out and hope for a good, heavy rain, says Andrews.
“A little bit of moisture is going to set up a chemical reaction” with the acid dust, he said. “An abundance of moisture would dilute it and wash it off.”
Those with overhead sprinkler systems can wash off their trees, Andrews said. “But I don’t think it’s going to be that serious anyway,” he added.
“Even if the orchardist could get the dust washed off, the next question is, how long is it going to be in the air?”
Cattle ranchers were calling him and there is a chance the animals could suffer respiratory damage, Andrews said. But he’s advising the ranchers “there’s no practical thing they can do.”
Attendance was down at most schools Monday and those students who did show up were kept indoors for recess and physical education classes.
“It doesn’t seem like there’s any difference at all (in absenteeism) when you hear the noise in the building,” said Okanogan Elementary Principal Jim Derting.
The Paschal Sherman school bus managed to pick up seven of 23 students who were home for the weekend in the Yakima-Toppenish area. The other 16 were presumed stranded at their homes, while the bus meanwhile, got stuck in Othello. The students were being put up at an elementary school there.
With most groceries coming from the ash-covered city of Spokane, deliveries were slow arriving, the stores reported. At Gene’s Home-Owned Grocery in Omak they were laughing about the “volcano bread” Tuesday. They had to brush the ashes off the bread wrappers before they could put them on the shelves.
Okanogan water users rebelling ask to conserve, especially in outside watering, since one spring has been closed. But the rest of the water for Okanogan and Omak is from wells and in covered reservoirs.
There’s no mention of volcano eruptions in the postman’s motto about sleet and snow. But the mail is getting through - slowly, says Jack Zielke, officer in charge at the Omak post office.
The mountain, he said, “is playing havoc with everything.” Mail from Pasco had to go down the gorge to Portland, up to Seattle and then across Stevens Pass.
Communication by phone has been tougher than usual, too. Cheri Manthey, Pacific Northwest Bell manager, said lines were jammed Sunday night and Monday, but there were no major problems.
Some people have already begun trying to clean up the ash. But with the clouds of dust moving in and out of the valley, that may prove futile.
Arnold Bertram at Damskov Ford said they washed all their new cars Tuesday morning and by that afternoon they looked as bad as before.
Jack Price at Price Motors said car owners should be more worried about their engines than the finish anyway. Here recommends changing oil and air filters more often than normal.
“It’s like putting sandpaper inside your engine. It’s very abrasive,” he said.
Editor’s note: This story ran in the May 22, 1980, issue of The Chronicle. Mary Koch was news editor and co-owner of the paper at the time.
