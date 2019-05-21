TONASKET – A landscape restoration project is planned for Mount Hull, with the work expected to reduce wildfire risk and improve wildlife habitat.
“This project is a proactive approach to managing public lands,” said U.S. Forest Service project leader Luke Cerise. “Largely through a combination of thinning and prescribed fire, the 20,000-acre Mount Hull block will once again become a healthy, functioning forest.”
Draft decision highlights:
-Over the next 10 years, good fire will be returned to the landscape, reducing hazardous fuels on approximately 19,000 acres with no more than 5,000 acres burned per year.
-Aquatic habitat would be improved throughout the watershed with the replacement of two undersized culverts and improved livestock fencing.
-Commercial thinning would help restore dense, overcrowded forests on 7,600 acres while non-commercial thinning is planned on more than 9,600 acres.
-Fifty miles of roads would remain open to provide for sustainable and safe recreation access. Thirty-four miles of user-created routes would be rehabilitated.
-Firewood cutting opportunities would exist wherever feasible, after commercial and non-commercial thinning operations have been completed.
The project is projected to generate more than $1.5 million in timber value at the mill and support more than 300 jobs.
“This draft decision is a good path forward and reflects thoughts and ideas from dozens of folks who commented earlier this year,” said Cerise. “From roads to firewood to prescribed fire, our interactive map shows how this project would restore the forest.”
In accordance with federal regulations, the Forest Service will offer a 45-day formal objection period on the final environmental analysis and draft decision. The period began May 16.
A final decision is expected this summer, with on-the-ground work starting as soon as late summer or fall.
