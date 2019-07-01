OKANOGAN – A third broadband technician will be hired to keep up with demand for service provided by the Okanogan County Public Utility District.
During their meeting June 24, PUD commissioners discussed the possibility of hiring another technician.
Ron Gadeberg, director of power resources and broadband services, said the position was filled before, but was left unfilled during staff transition in the district. The broadband department has enough revenue to cover the expense.
The two current staff members are spread thin to cover 500 miles of fiber optic cable, with upgrades and new connections plus regular maintenance and emergency situations, he said.
Commissioner Scott Vejraska said he had been asking about the position and wanting to see it filled because of the workload that needs to be covered.
The board unanimously approved adjusting the 2019 budget to allow for hiring a third broadband technician.
In other business, the board:
-Recognized three customer service representatives for their years of service. Jayna Hubbard and Claire Carlton marked five years with the district, and Rene Scott celebrated 15 years.
Hubbard began as a relief customer service representative, then was awarded the full-time position in Brewster, where she works now. Carlton began as a limited assignment relief representative, but was awarded a full-time position later. She in the Okanogan office.
Scott began as a relief representative, then began working in the Omak office in 2006. She still works there, and also does billing and service orders for broadband.
-Heard from Energy Services Coordinator Kim Johnson about activities in her department. The district is approaching the end of its two-year contract with Bonneville Power Administration for $920,000, with only a small amount left.
The program begins again on Oct. 1 with the same two-year funding cycle.
Johnson said that she has been looking into a community solar project with other staff members, with more details yet to come.
-Heard updates from Construction Design Manager Allen Allie on various projects throughout the district. He highlighted the work done for the Winthrop and Twisp substation tie-in, noting that the work was to be complete July 1, a month ahead of schedule.
The work will provide redundancy for the Methow Valley through the Loup Loup and Pateros-Twisp transmission lines.
-Approved a change order for work on lines that travel across orchard land. The landowner will reimburse the additional cost to relocate the line out of the field and alongside roadways.
