OKANOGAN — Dictionaries were delivered to students at three area elementary schools last week by Okanogan-Omak Rotary Club.
Third-graders at Virginia Grainger Elementary, East Omak Elementary and Paschal Sherman Indian schools received dictionaries as part of the club’s commitment to supporting a literate society.
In a more typical year, Rotarians would visit each third grade classroom at the three schools and present each student with a dictionary.
The dictionaries have a name plate for the students to write their names and include the Rotary Four-Way Test:
• Is it the truth?
• Is it fair to all concerned?
• Will it build goodwill and better friendship?
• Will it be beneficial to all concerned?
“As Rotarians, we use these questions as guidelines when we make decisions about business or how we conduct ourselves personally,” said a club announcement. “Our message to students is that anyone at any age can use this four-way test to guide their decision-making.”
Okanogan-Omak Rotary Club has approximately 60 members who are dedicated to helping others in the community and worldwide.
“This dictionary program is one way we support literacy throughout our community - we strongly believe that being literate is very important to our society,” said the group.
Funds for the dictionary program typically are raised throughout the year at the club’s Wednesday steak nights during the summer and the fall wine and cheese auction. Other Rotary literacy projects include academic and vocational-technical scholarships to graduating high school seniors and scholarships for returning students to Wenatchee Valley College.
