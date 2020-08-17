WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Third Powerhouse at Grand Coulee Dam has been renamed as the Nathaniel ‘Nat’ Washington Power Plant in honor of a father-son duo instrumental in the plant’s construction.
U.S. Department of the Interior Secretary David Bernhardt made the announcement Aug. 12.
The two men, senior and junior, were instrumental in the conception, construction and implementation of operations at the dam.
Bernhardt announced the change during a virtual roundtable hosted by U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-4th District. The secretary visited the dam in July.
The roundtable highlighted contributions of the two Washingtons and the benefits of Grand Coulee Dam to the Pacific Northwest region.
Interior Assistant Secretary for Water and Science Tim Petty and Bureau of Reclamation Regional Director Lorri Gray were joined by state Sen. Judy Warnick, R-13th District; state Reps. Tom Dent and Alex Ybarra, both R-13th District; Colville Business Council Chairman Rodney Cawston, and Mike Scellick, a community advocate and local historian.
“Grand Coulee Dam is responsible for transforming our region from an arid desert to one of the most productive agricultural regions in the country, and it provides the lifeblood of the Pacific Northwest,” said Newhouse. “We know that our way of life would not have been possible without the tireless advocacy and service of Nat Washington and his son, Nat Washington Jr. Until now, their story has been largely untold.”
On July 24, 2019, Newhouse introduced a bill to rename the Third Powerhouse as the “Nathaniel ‘Nat’ Washington Power Plant.”
Bernhardt visited the dam almost a year later. He, Newhouse and Gray toured the dam, including the Third Power Plant.
According to Newhouse’s office, Nathaniel “Nat” Washington Sr., a descendant of President George Washington’s family, left his home in Virginia and established a homestead along the Columbia River in 1908. Shortly after arriving in Washington, he was elected as Grant County prosecutor and later the first president of the Columbia River Dam, Irrigation, and Power District.
He played a key role in the conception of and securing approval for the construction of the Grand Coulee Dam.
He fell victim to the Columbia River when he was swept away in the current while attempting to save his brother James from drowning.
Nat Jr. earned his law degree from the University of Washington and served as Grant County prosecutor, and later served in the state Legislature for 30 years. He was instrumental in development of several hydropower projects across the region and Columbia Basin Project, one of the largest water reclamation projects in the United States.
When the Third Power Plant was completed in 1980, Grand Coulee Dam became the largest hydropower generating complex in the world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.