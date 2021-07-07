After firefighters’ deaths, Forest Service changes its policies
WINTHROP — Saturday, July 10, marks 20 years since four firefighters died on a scree-strewn slope near the Chewuch River north of Winthrop.
Forest Service firefighters Tom L. Craven, 30, Ellensburg, and three Yakima residents, Karen L. FitzPatrick, 18; Devin A. Weaver, 21, and Jessica L. Johnson, 19, died July 10, 2001, when they were trapped in the Chewuch Valley and superheated air from the Thirtymile Fire penetrated their fire shelters.
Conditions were tinder-dry — as they are this year — when the fire erupted along the river. Two other fires — Libby South and Dam Tower — also burned in Okanogan County just after Independence Day.
The Libby South Fire, near Carlton, began July 9 on state Department of Natural Resources land. By July 11, a multi-jurisdictional, unified fire team was in place.
The Dam Tower Fire, on the Colville Indian Reservation near Elmer City, began July 10 and grew to about 2,500 acres in a day. Crews worked through the night July 10-11 to build a fire line around 75 percent of the fire.
A national investigation team and a Type I fire team were called to the Methow Valley on July 11, 2001, to investigate the deaths and assess the rapidly growing forest fire that killed the firefighters.
Four other firefighters were injured.
Of the firefighters, Jason W. Emhoff, then 21, Yakima, was taken to Harborview Medical Center, Seattle, and Thomas R. Taylor, then 31, Leavenworth, was treated at Three Rivers Hospital, Brewster. Scott Sherzinger, then 24, Selah, and Rebecca Welch, then 22, Naches, were treated and released.
Campers Paula and Bruce Hagmeyer, Thorp, sheltered with one of the firefighters.
When all the smoke had settled, Thirtymile had blackened 9,324 acres, and caused four deaths and 14 injuries.
Campfire escapes
The Thirtymile Fire was reported about 9:30 p.m. Monday, July 9, in the bottom of the Chewuch Valley between Thirtymile and Andrews Creek. An investigation determined the cause as an unattended campfire.
The fire was small at first and the crew caught in its path was part of a mop-up effort, said Pete Soderquist, fire management officer for the Methow Valley Ranger District, at the time.
But Tuesday afternoon, July 10, the blaze took off, heated by temperatures near 100 and fanned by high winds. In two and a half hours it grew from about five acres to more than 2,500.
The 14 firefighters who were entrapped were part of a 21-person crew caught in the narrow canyon when fire surrounded them on all sides.
Ten jumped into a van and attempted to drive out of the area but were cut off by high temperatures from trees burning beside the road. They turned around, picking up the last four firefighters who were running on foot to catch the van.
After driving a mile north, the firefighters stopped the van next to a wide slope of rocks across the road from the river. Two hikers driving south in a pickup met them. Six firefighters moved up the hill of rocks to monitor the fire’s approach.
“Although observers had noted the approach of the fire, the crew was not prepared for the suddenness with which it arrived,” according to an investigative report issued that September. “A rain of burning embers was followed by a rolling wave of tremendous heat, fire, smoke and wind.”
The six deployed emergency fire shelters on the rocks and rest deployed on the road. One firefighter used her one-person shelter to protect the Hagmeyers.
During the 35 minutes they waited under the shelters, two of the firefighters on the hill ran down to the road, one deploying in the river and the other taking shelter in the van, according to the report.
Firefighters taking shelter on the road also moved to the river while waiting for temperatures to drop to safe levels.
“Once the decision is made to deploy, the situation is very stressful,” said Soderquist at the time. “You have to maintain your motor skills while doing everything you’ve been trained to do — to shake out the shelter, fill it with air and get inside.”
The day after the deaths, forest officials said the national investigative team planned to explore the deployment site and interview survivors to try to determine what happened and what procedures might need to be changed to prevent similar deaths in the future.
After the deaths, the Forest Service pulled all personnel off the fire, which burned eastward until it bumped into the Thunder Mountain area, which burned a few years earlier. It then burned north and east on the east side of the Chewuch Valley and north into the Pasayten Wilderness in steep and rugged terrain.
Folks are evacuated
As the fire grew the evening of July 9, personnel from the Tonasket Ranger District and Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office evacuated recreational users of the forest between the Long Swamp and Salmon Meadows areas Tuesday night, and checked the area around Thirtymile Campground and trail.
Then-Okanogan County Sheriff Mike Murray said he and his deputies found three badly charred vehicles at the end of the road at Thirtymile that night.
One hiker later called via cellphone to let authorities know she was OK. She planned to hike to a different trailhead and have someone pick her up, Murray said.
Sheriff’s officials tried to determine the whereabouts of the remaining two vehicles’ occupants. The fire was so intense the license plates were melted, so it was unclear whether they were searching for the correct people, Murray said.
“The heat was incredible,” he said. “These cars were totally burned.”
One patrol vehicle suffered damage to its front end when a burning tree fell on it, Murray said. The driver, Detective Kreg Sloan, was not injured.
“There were three of use in a row and he was the last one, behind me,” Murray said. “I watched the tree fall in my mirror and thought it missed the car.”
He added that a Forest Service crew accompanying the sheriff’s contingent had to cut fallen trees both coming and going as they searched for people who might be trapped in the Thirtymile Campground area.
Murray said he pulled his crew out because the hillsides were unstable. Vegetation that had been holding rocks in place was burned, so rockslides and boulder crashes were common.
“One boulder as big as a Volkswagen came down about 100 feet from where we were,” he said.
Both Forest Service officials and then-Gov. Gary Locke stressed that the woods were extremely dry and fire danger was high.
Locke stopped briefly in Omak on Wednesday afternoon, July 11, on his way to the Methow Valley to meet with fire officials.
He said he planned to talk with commanders of two fire camps, one for the Libby South Fire at Liberty Bell High School near Winthrop and the other for the Thirtymile Fire at Eightmile Ranch north of Winthrop.
Locke said he talked with Craven’s widow and offered condolences to the families of FitzPatrick and Johnson. Locke said he was unable to reach Weaver’s parents.
The governor also visited with Emhoff at Harborview Medical Center. Emhoff suffered burns to his hands.
“He’s at the premier burn center,” said the governor, adding he was confident Emhoff would get the best of care.
Locke said DNR crews, state prison inmates and other fire service personnel were deployed to the Libby South Fire.
Commissioner of Public Lands Doug Sutherland accompanied Locke.
Fire growth continues
During the next few days, the Type I management team and special hot shot crews arrived to fight the fire, which had grown to nearly 9,000 acres.
The sheriff’s office, with help from several other agencies, searched for and verified locations of 28 people known to be in the fire area.
Murray said four helicopters flew the Pasayten Wilderness the afternoon of July 12 and located everyone. Ten Boy Scouts walked out at Andrews Creek.
Four people were taken out of the Pasayten in three airlifts. Backcountry ranger David Buckmiller, Oroville, was removed at the Forest Service’s request; two women, Mary Kay Barbieri and Linda Jordan, who were hiking in the area, were flown out, and a 77-year-old hiker, Norton Smith of Bellevue, also was airlifted.
Smith’s car was one of those destroyed by the fire Tuesday afternoon, Murray said.
Just a couple weeks earlier, forest officials began requiring all users of the Pasayten Wilderness to fill out free permits before entering the wilderness. The permits were designed to provide information about recreation use, but “came in handy” in helping officials determine who might be in the fire’s path, said John Newcom, then the Methow Valley district ranger.
Just as the sheriff’s search was wrapping up, about 3:30 p.m. Thursday, July 12, a lightning storm moved into Okanogan County.
Ron DeHart, information officer with the Mount Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest, said at the time there were reports of about two dozen fires in the Okanogan and Wenatchee National Forests (later renamed Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest) ranging from the Naches to the Tonasket ranger districts.
In addition, several rural fire departments in Okanogan County also were called to lighting strike fires that night.
The storm brought heavy rain and hail to the north county area, which spawned a flash flood on Tonasket Creek, said Murray. A section of county road was washed out and a woman, Chronicle newspaper carrier Charlotte Shanning, was reported missing Friday morning after her vehicle was swept into Tonasket Creek.
The mud-filled vehicle was found, but deputies continued to search for Shanning, whose 9-year-old granddaughter, Amber, escaped as the vehicle was pulled into the creek. Shanning’s body was found several days later.
Meanwhile, the Forest Service imposed restrictions on campfires on national forest lands in Okanogan County.
Disaster declared
A few days later, on July 13, Okanogan County commissioners declared the county a disaster area because of fires, floods and storms.
In the declaration, adopted in emergency session July 13 and confirmed July 16, commissioners asked Locke to declare the county a disaster area in hopes of getting federal funding to help repair the damage.
The Dam Tower Fire blackened more than 3,000 acres on the Colville Indian Reservation before being declared contained late Thursday, July 12.
Then came the lightning, touching off dozens of other fires the night of July 12-13.
The July 13 flash flood -wiped out part of Oroville-Chesaw Road and damaged bridges and culverts. Early estimates placed the damage at $1.5 million.
Commissioners said the county’s resources “have been totally depleted by the fires on Libby and Thirtymile creeks.” They also cited in their disaster declaration an early June hailstorm that damaged several hundred acres of fruit trees in the north end of the county.
Individual funerals for the four firefighters began the week after their deaths. A memorial service for all four was July 24 at the SunDome in Yakima.
Locke, speaking at the memorial, said, “Our state’s incredible natural beauty nourishes our souls. But sometimes, with unexpected swiftness, it breaks our hearts.”
By July 17, the Thirtymile Fire was 35 percent contained and covered an estimated 10,000 acres. (The actual acreage ended up being less.) The Libby South Fire was 95 percent contained July 16 after blackening more than 3,800 acres.
To the east, the Dam Tower Fire on the Colville reservation topped 3,000 acres and was 100 percent contained.
Initial findings by the national investigation team indicated the Thirtymile firefighters were caught when conditions changed and the fire suddenly blew up.
“There was no significant wind or frontal weather event associated with the dramatic change in fire behavior,” the team indicated in a July 16, 2001, statement. “The prolonged drought, high temperatures and low humidity combined with the very dry forest fuels to create an explosive, high intensity fire.”
A separate team investigated the deaths to try to determine what went wrong so measures could be taken to prevent similar deaths in the future.
Search for fire starters
By early August, federal investigators were searching for the people responsible for the Thirtymile Fire.
“We’ve probably had as many as 100 phone calls and conducted as many as 150 interviews,” said U.S Forest Service special agent Ron Pugh at the time. “We are following on every lead, regardless how meaningless they may seem.”
Pugh was one of eight special agents stationed in Washington and Oregon to investigate fires. Five of the agents worked on the Thirtymile Fire’s origin.
Investigators determined the fire started when people built a crude fire ring of stones on top of a bed of pine needles about 30 feet off West Chewuch Road between the Andrews Creek Campground and Thirtymile Campground, said Pugh. The fire was used to roast hot dogs.
The investigation team sought information on a dark-colored SUV or pickup truck with a matching color molded canopy that was in the area July 7-9, said Pugh.
Two witnesses saw the vehicle near the spot where the campfire was started, but one reported it as a pickup, the other as an SUV, said Pugh.
Tips came in from both western and eastern Washington on vehicles in the area and people who spent time in the Chewuch River valley prior to the fire, said Pugh. He estimated the agents spoke to about 80 percent of the people who were there.
Because the campfire was on a bed of pine needles, it could have smoldered for about 24 hours before flames might have started and another day before anyone might have noticed, investigators said.
The Forest Service later offered up $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the abandoned campfire.
The people who caused the fire never were caught.
Changes proposed
In the months after the fire, U.S. Forest Service officials reviewed proposed changes in firefighting procedures and local employees’ actions during the Thirtymile Fire.
Then-Forest Service chief Dale Bosworth accepted an accident prevention action plan Oct. 22, 2001. The plan listed changes emphasizing situational awareness, fatigue reduction, leadership, accountability and transitions of firefighters from initial to extended attacks.
“The deaths of these firefighters were preventable,” said Bosworth at the time. “Although firefighting is a dangerous vocation, there are standing orders and preventive measures which can be taken to reduce the likelihood of this (type of) tragedy happening again.”
Investigators found 14 factors, ranging from administrative errors to weather conditions, caused the deaths. Seven recommendations were made to avoid similar tragedies.
Investigators recommended changes to improve situational awareness, reduce fatigue, improve fire incident operations, require a critical review of leadership, improve safety management, improve equipment and clarify firefighting under the federal Endangered Species Act.
Employees’ actions also were reviewed at the local level.
Then-Forest Supervisor Sonny O’Neal said any discipline of employees for actions contributing to the firefighters’ deaths would be done privately, without public notice, to protect their rights to privacy.
“I don’t see anyone acting outside the scope of their duty to cause anyone to die,” said O’Neal of employees working in the Okanogan National Forest. “We want to be fair with employees.”
But by May 2002, the U.S. Forest Service conducted a “stand down” assignment of firefighters and some supervisors involved in the fire fight.
Rex Holloway, then-spokesman for the agency’s Pacific Northwest regional office, said a stand down meant the workers were doing their regular jobs with the exception of actual fire suppression activities. The action involved mostly permanent employees since seasonal firefighters weren’t on the job at that point.
“From our standpoint, they are not being reassigned,” he said at the time, explaining that the workers would keep doing work they normally do outside of fire season, including planning and non-suppression fire work.
He stressed that the stand down assignments did not constitute disciplinary action, and were given at the discretion of regional management.
A separate administrative investigation was launched in November 2001 to look at conduct of specific employees and fire management procedures. That report was completed in spring 2002.
Expanded procedures
By the summer of 2002, Thirtymile led to expanded Forest Service procedures for attacking wildfires. Those procedures were meant to keep firefighters safer.
“Current national direction for initial attack on any wildfire requires a very detailed safety briefing for firefighters before the fire is attacked,” said O’Neal, forest supervisor at the time. “That isn’t likely to take more than 10 to 15 minutes, but we are concerned that some citizens may resent any delay when they know there is a fire burning in the forest.”
Guidelines called for a disciplined briefing of all fire suppression personnel before they begin initial attack on wildfires. The briefing was to include map orientation; information on fuel types, terrain, weather, identification of hazards, and clear identification of incident commanders and supervisors.
The briefing also would cover communications information such as radio frequencies and strategy for responding to changing conditions and, if needed, a re-evaluation of escape routes, safety zones and suppression tactics, said O’Neal.
“The safety of firefighters and the public comes first,” O’Neal said. “We will continue to attack and control fires that threaten life, property, or important natural resources but, in every case, safety comes first.”
The Forest Service also initiated numerous changes nationally, regionally and locally to improve firefighter safety.
Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., pressured the Forest Service for answers almost from the start.
A bill sponsored by Cantwell to improve accountability in wildland firefighter safety training programs passed the Senate, but was not enacted. In the years since, Cantwell has championed efforts to increase firefighter safety and forest health.
In June 2002, the U.S. House of Representatives unanimously passed a resolution calling for an independent investigation of the four firefighters’ deaths.
Forest Service investigations spurred controversy after placing some of the responsibility on the dead firefighters. Alleged mismanagement was named as a contributing factor.
Then-U.S. Rep. Richard “Doc” Hastings, R-4th District, introduced a bill calling for independent investigation into the causes of the firefighters’ deaths.
“It is hoped that no firefighter will lose their life battling a wildfire, yet should such a tragedy occur an independent investigation of what went wrong will help provide information on how similar events can be prevented,” said Hastings.
Charges filed
In December 2006, the crew boss in charge of the four firefighters who were killed was charged in federal court with manslaughter and making false statements during investigation into the fire.
Federal prosecutors in Spokane charged Ellreese N. Daniels with four counts of involuntary manslaughter and seven counts of making false statements to Forest Service and Occupational Safety and Health Administration officials investigating the incident.
In the involuntary manslaughter charges, prosecutors alleged that Daniels acted in a “manner that was in wanton and disregard for human life,” according to the complaint.
For two of the counts of making a false material statement, prosecutors alleged Daniels told a member of the Forest Service safety and accident investigation team and a representative of OSHA, and then members of the Forest Service administrative review team, that Daniels “told a female firefighter to get two civilians into her fire shelter and to keep them in her shelter,” but that Daniels really did not make that statement.
In two other counts, prosecutors alleged Daniels told investigators that he told the group of firefighters “at least three times to come down out of the rocks because that is not the place to be.”
In one charge, prosecutors claimed that when asked why the firefighters did not come down from the rocks when asked, Daniels said that he “did not have any idea and that he wished that he could have made them listen.”
Nearly two years later, in August 2008, Daniels was sentenced to three years of probation on each of two counts of making false statements during the investigation. As a condition of probation, Daniels had to serve 90 days of incarceration at a work release facility.
Daniels pleaded guilty to making two materially false statements in writing concerning locations of personnel and warnings given to the deceased firefighters.
Also in 2006, Ken and Barb Weaver, Yakima, unable to seek a judgment against the U.S. Forest Service over the death of their son, Devin, filed suit in U.S. District Court against two Forest Service employees.
Named were Maureen Hanson, Wenatchee, and fire investigator George Jackson, Missoula, Mont. The suit alleged the pair violated the civil rights of their son and accused them of destroying or withholding evidence.
In 2009, the Weavers withdrew their suit.
Bruce and Paula Hagmeyer, the two Thorp campers who were trapped with the firefighters, won a $400,000 settlement from the Forest Service in 2007.
They alleged Daniels made no arrangements to protect them as the crew waited, hoping that the flames would pass them by.
The Hagmeyers rode out the flames in a one-person shelter with firefighter Rebecca Welch, who was later lauded as a hero for helping save them.
Remembering the four
In 2002, the Forest Service dedicated a memorial on Chewuch Road to the four firefighters who were killed.
A decade later, on the fire’s anniversary in 2011, another remembrance was hosted by the Forest Service.
During that intervening decade, the Forest Service also changed the way it trains fire crews and fights fires.
Officials said steps were taken to improve firefighter safety through:
Better training of fire crew leaders.
Creation of a Lessons Learned Center to help workers learn from accidents and missteps.
Treatment and thinning of the forest to create safe “anchor points” for firefighters.
Use of science and technology to monitor fire behavior and warn firefighters of possible dangers.
Three of the four families attended the 2011 ceremony at the Winthrop Barn. They said they had moved on with their lives, but they would never forget their losses.
Kathie FitzPatrick, whose 18-year-old daughter, Karen, died a month out of high school, said her daughter loved firefighting.
“She liked the whole idea of being a firefighter,” she said.
FitzPatrick said she was pleased the four firefighters left a legacy of safety and was glad the Forest Service took steps to improve firefighter safety through better training, fire monitoring and other actions.
“You’ve got to move on,” said Tom Craven’s father, Will Craven. “But I think about him all the time.”
