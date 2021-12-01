WENATCHEE – This week, Nov. 27 to Dec. 5, is the third annual Washington Apple Week, according to the Washington Apple Commission.
The global event spans 15 countries and features activities to connect consumers with the source of their food through education, and build excitement for the arrival of fall 2021 Washington apples.
The “Grown With Goodness” celebration aims to engage with retailers, wholesalers and consumers to share the dedication and care that takes place as Washington growers hand pick the apple harvest for the world, said the commission.
Campaign features include store displays and digital media promotions. A QR code is available for in-store and online shoppers to join in through the Washington Apples social media platforms and follow the #WashingtonAppleWeek and #GrownWithGoodness hashtags.
The state’s 1,260 apple growers produce eight core varieties: Gala, Red Delicious, Fuji, Honeycrisp, Granny Smith, Cripps Pink, Golden Delicious and Cosmic Crisp. Washington state is the leading producer of fresh apples in the U.S., growing 65 percent of the nation’s apples annually and exporting to more than 60 international markets.
Washington Apple Commission is a non-profit, promotional organization dedicated to marketing and advertising fresh Washington apples internationally.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.