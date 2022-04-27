OMAK — Longtime Okanogan County resident Florence Thornton celebrated her 100th birthday recently with a family gathering.
She was born April 2, 1922, near Moscow, Idaho.
She and her husband, Floyd, raised five sons in Tonasket, ran cattle and an orchard, and she packed fruit, becoming a fruit warehouse packing boss for many years.
“Many, young and old, have enjoyed the potlucks and fine dinners, organized and prepared at the Thornton house,” said the family. “Florence could make serving meals to 25 to 30 people look effortless.”
She started participating in 5K races at age 60, often winning her age group. She and her husband organized an annual 5K and 10K fun run in Oroville for 13 years, drawing in many competitive runners from outside the area.
Between the ages of 90 and 95, she decided she should move up to 10K walks, and completed three Orchard in Bloom races in Omak.
She has enjoyed supporting the Tonasket cross country and track programs, along with every one of her children and grandchildren’s sporting events.
“She is a wizard in many departments, but her specialty has always been her apple pies,” said the family. “She could turn out 15 to 16 pies in a single day. This world has been a better place for 100 years because of you, Florence.”
Cards and letters may be sent to her at Regency Omak, 901 Shumway Road, Omak, WA 98841.
