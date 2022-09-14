Scattered thunderstorms during the morning. Partly cloudy skies this afternoon. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. High 78F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Tonight
Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. Low around 55F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
TONASKET — A Nespelem man and two women from Omak ran into trouble and apple bins Monday, Sept. 5 before being arrested by Okanogan County Sheriff’s deputies.
Shortly after 5:30 p.m. deputies attempted to stop a Ford F-250 pickup truck wanted in connection with alleged thefts from Beyers Market.
“The vehicle refused to yield for activated emergency lights and siren,” Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley said. “During the attempted traffic stop, the vehicle reached a dead end then turned around and drove directly at Deputy (Preston) Ray’s marked patrol vehicle, in an apparent attempt to strike the deputy’s vehicle.”
Ray was able to accelerate and swerve away to avoid a collision, according to Hawley.
Hawley said a pursuit was authorized because of that “attempted assault.”
Four minutes later, the pickup, driven by 33-year-old Jory Vallee of Nespelem, crashed into a stack of fruit bins and stopped, the sheriff said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.