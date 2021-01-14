OKANOGAN – Both prisoners who escaped from the Okanogan County Jail on Jan. 5 are back in custody.
Kristofer L. Wittman, 28, Bellingham, was arrested Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 13, near Yo Yo Rock boat launch in Chelan County, said Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley.
Christian Edward White, 53, Rock Island, and a suspected accomplice, Teresa Lancaster, 67, Chelan, were arrested Jan. 12 in Portland, Ore.
Wittman and White allegedly crawled through a ventilation duct to escape onto the jail roof. From there, they were able to get to the ground, Hawley said earlier.
Escape charges were filed against the two men Jan. 5 in Okanogan County Superior Court. Arrest warrants were issued the same day.
Sheriff’s detectives work with the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force, Chelan County Sheriff’s Office, Wenatchee Police Department, and North Central Washington and Columbia River task forces, and have been following leads to arrest the three.
Lancaster was arrested on suspicion of criminal conspiracy and second-degree rendering criminal assistance.
Wittman was in jail on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, attempt to elude, obstructing, reckless driving, second-degree driving while suspended, second-degree attempted escape and second-degree malicious mischief.
White was in custody on suspicion of attempt to elude, possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine, hit and run, third-degree malicious mischief, fourth-degree assault and a state Department of Corrections warrant.
