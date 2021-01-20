OKANOGAN – Both prisoners who escaped from the Okanogan County Jail on Jan. 5 are back in custody and face additional charges.
Kristofer L. Wittman, 28, Bellingham, was arrested Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 13, near Yo Yo Rock boat launch in Chelan County, said Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley.
Christian Edward White, 53, Rock Island, and a suspected accomplice, Teresa K. Lancaster, 65, Chelan, were arrested Jan. 12 in Portland, Ore.
Wittman and White allegedly crawled through a ventilation duct to escape onto the jail roof the morning of Jan. 5. From there, they were able to get to the ground, Hawley said.
Escape charges were filed against the two men Jan. 5 in Okanogan County Superior Court. Arrest warrants were issued the same day.
Sheriff’s detectives worked with the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force, Chelan County Sheriff’s Office, Wenatchee Police Department, and North Central Washington and Columbia River task forces, on leads leading to the arrests.
Lancaster was charged Jan. 12 in Okanogan County Superior Court with second-degree rendering criminal assistance-criminal conspiracy and second-degree escape when charged with a felony.
According to sheriff’s office reports accompanying the charges as a probable cause statement, the sheriff’s office was alerted by a woman who called and asked why White was out of jail. The woman, who said she had placed money on White’s jail account, said she’d picked up White outside the jail and was told by the inmate that he had bailed out of jail.
She allegedly kicked him out of the car near the 12 Tribes Resort Casino, Omak, the reports said.
A separate report by Detective Kreg Sloan alleged Lancaster had been in phone contact with White using other inmates’ phone privileges, and that Lancaster waited in a church parking lot across Fourth Avenue from the jail for the men to leave the jail.
Both men allegedly left notes behind, with White saying he was afraid of catching COVID-19 at the jail.
Wittman was in jail on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, attempt to elude, obstructing, reckless driving, second-degree driving while suspended, second-degree attempted escape and second-degree malicious mischief.
White was in custody on suspicion of attempt to elude, possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine, hit and run, third-degree malicious mischief, fourth-degree assault and a state Department of Corrections warrant.
