OKANOGAN – Chelan, Douglas and Okanogan counties are joining to form a new Tri-County Horticultural Pest and Disease Board.
The move to combine the Okanogan County Horticultural Pest and Disease Board with the joint Chelan-Douglas board was prompted by the December retirement of Dan McCarthy, Okanogan County’s pest control agent for 23 years.
The three counties’ commissioners finalized an agreement to combine the boards March 9.
Will Carpenter, director/pest control agent for the previous Chelan-Douglas board, will be the tri-county board director and pest control agent.
The Tri-County Pest Board now serves the tree fruit industry throughout Chelan, Douglas and Okanogan counties, said Carpenter.
“Our mission is to eradicate pest and disease infested vegetation that threatens commercial tree fruit growers,” he said. “The department works closely with the public to keep backyard fruit trees and hobby orchards free from pest and disease infestations.”
By combining, the new board allows the counties to control and prevent the spread of horticultural pests and diseases more effectively, he said.
“This merger will give a central point of contact for orchardists, warehouses, fieldmen and the general public to report tree fruit pest and disease infestations,” said Carpenter, who said the board gets its authority through state law. “Our department investigates complaints received on unmanaged, neglected or abandoned vegetation that may harbor these pests and diseases. The complaints are typically made against backyard fruit trees, but can be as large as commercial orchards.”
The board is comprised of four tree fruit industry representatives from each county, a Washington State University Extension agent and one representative appointed by the state director of agriculture.
