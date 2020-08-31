BLEWETT PASS – Three people, including an 11-year-old boy, died Aug. 28 in a three-vehicle accident on Blewett Pass.
An Okanogan woman, driver of one of the vehicles, escaped injury, the Washington State Patrol said.
The head-on collision occurred at 6:02 p.m. on Highway 97 at milepost 170, about six miles north of the summit.
An SUV driven by Marjorie A. Acevedo, 43, Yakima, was northbound in the southbound lane passing other vehicles, the Washington State Patrol said. Her vehicle collided head on with a southbound pickup truck driven by Majelia A. Delgado, 19, Seattle.
Majelia Delgado died at the scene, as did her passenger, Fermin A. Delgado, 61, Seattle.
Acevedo’s passenger, an 11-year-old boy from Yakima whose name was not disclosed, also died at the scene, the patrol said.
After impact, Acevedo’s vehicle collided with a northbound vehicle driven by Holly R. Waller, 65, Okanogan. She was not injured.
Acevedo’s vehicle came to rest on the northbound shoulder, Delgado’s came to rest in the middle of the highway and Waller’s stopped on the northbound shoulder.
The highway was closed until just after 1 a.m. Aug. 29, the state Department of Transportation said.
The patrol said it’s not known whether any of those involved was wearing a seatbelt.
Cause of the accident is under investigation.
