OKANOGAN – Three people were displaced Saturday, Dec. 14, when their home was gutted by fire.
David Brandon, another adult and a child were assisted by the American Red Cross after the fire at 1207 S. Second Ave., said Omak Fire Chief Kevin Bowling, who also is interim chief for the Okanogan department.
Okanogan firefighters were called around 8:30 p.m. to the blaze, which began in the home’s basement, and the Omak department was called soon after. Flames burned through the main floor, which fell into the basement, Bowling said.
Firefighters were hampered initially in fighting the smoky blaze because the electrical line serving the home was arcing and sparking at the connection point to the house. It eventually burned off and then a supply line arced and dropped from the pole. Bowling said the line on the ground was dead, but the line still connected to the pole continued to arc.
A crew from the Okanogan County Public Utility District later arrived from Tonasket to deal with the problem.
Bowling said the blaze’s cause is under investigation. He estimated damage to the structure and its contents at $50,000.
The building, owned by Stan Stout but being purchased by Brandon, was insured. Bowling said he doesn’t know whether the contents were insured.
Besides the two fire departments, LifeLine Ambulance and the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office also responded.
